Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Isha Ambani stuns in a champagne-gold lehenga by Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla, elevating the look with bold emerald and diamond jewels.

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga. (Photo: IG/Anaita Shroff Adajania)
Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga. (Photo: IG/Anaita Shroff Adajania)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 13, 2026 22:01:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

A fresh set of images circulating on social media has fashion watchers pausing for a closer look. 

In a couture ensemble that blends bridal richness with old-world grace, Isha Ambani delivered a striking ethnic statement that quickly became the talk of Instagram. 

The look, styled to perfection and rooted in Indian craftsmanship, highlighted not just the outfit but the powerful presence of heirloom-style jewels.

You Might Be Interested In

On February 13, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared glimpses of Isha’s latest look on Instagram, instantly sending fashion lovers into a frenzy. The outfit, designed by celebrated couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was nothing short of a visual masterpiece.



A Regal Champagne-Gold and Pastel Pink Bridal Lehenga

Isha Ambani was seen wearing an intricately embroidered champagne-gold and pastel pink bridal lehenga adorned with traditional motifs and delicate beadwork. The voluminous skirt was paired with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a bold backless design, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette.

A sheer pastel pink dupatta with fine floral detailing was draped gracefully over her shoulder, adding softness and balance to the rich tones of the ensemble.

Emerald and Diamond Jewels Take Centre Stage

While the lehenga was a work of art in itself, the undeniable highlight of Isha’s look was her statement emerald and diamond jewellery from her personal collection. The set included a grand necklace, heavy jhumkas, a maang tikka, and stacked bangles.

The oversized emeralds paired with sparkling diamonds created a striking contrast, making the jewels the focal point of the entire appearance.

Subtle Makeup, Timeless Elegance

Balancing the opulence of her attire, Isha opted for understated and classy makeup. A warm smoky eye, sharp eyeliner, soft rose lipstick, and a flawless matte base enhanced her features without overpowering the look. A tiny bindi and a sleek middle-parted bun completed the sophisticated aesthetic.

Isha Ambani: A Modern Muse for Indian Couture

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani has consistently promoted Indian craftsmanship through her fashion choices. As a non-executive director at Reliance Industries Limited, she seamlessly balances business leadership with becoming a fashion inspiration.

Married to Anand Piramal, Isha is also a mother to twins and is often admired for her poised public appearances that blend tradition with contemporary glamour.

ALSO READ: The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Jani Sandeep KhoslaAmbani familyemerald diamond jewelleryIndian coutureIsha ambaniIsha Ambani news

RELATED News

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

‘Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

O’ Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Shine in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Intense Crime-Romance

LATEST NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

Moon Over Mars? Is Elon Musk Pivoting SpaceX’s Grand Vision To Beat Jeff Bezos In The Lunar Race? Here’s What We Know

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

IND vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here
Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here
Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here
Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

QUICK LINKS