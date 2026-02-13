Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

A fresh set of images circulating on social media has fashion watchers pausing for a closer look.

In a couture ensemble that blends bridal richness with old-world grace, Isha Ambani delivered a striking ethnic statement that quickly became the talk of Instagram.

The look, styled to perfection and rooted in Indian craftsmanship, highlighted not just the outfit but the powerful presence of heirloom-style jewels.

On February 13, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared glimpses of Isha’s latest look on Instagram, instantly sending fashion lovers into a frenzy. The outfit, designed by celebrated couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was nothing short of a visual masterpiece.







A Regal Champagne-Gold and Pastel Pink Bridal Lehenga

Isha Ambani was seen wearing an intricately embroidered champagne-gold and pastel pink bridal lehenga adorned with traditional motifs and delicate beadwork. The voluminous skirt was paired with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a bold backless design, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette.

A sheer pastel pink dupatta with fine floral detailing was draped gracefully over her shoulder, adding softness and balance to the rich tones of the ensemble.

Emerald and Diamond Jewels Take Centre Stage

While the lehenga was a work of art in itself, the undeniable highlight of Isha’s look was her statement emerald and diamond jewellery from her personal collection. The set included a grand necklace, heavy jhumkas, a maang tikka, and stacked bangles.

The oversized emeralds paired with sparkling diamonds created a striking contrast, making the jewels the focal point of the entire appearance.

Subtle Makeup, Timeless Elegance

Balancing the opulence of her attire, Isha opted for understated and classy makeup. A warm smoky eye, sharp eyeliner, soft rose lipstick, and a flawless matte base enhanced her features without overpowering the look. A tiny bindi and a sleek middle-parted bun completed the sophisticated aesthetic.

Isha Ambani: A Modern Muse for Indian Couture

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani has consistently promoted Indian craftsmanship through her fashion choices. As a non-executive director at Reliance Industries Limited, she seamlessly balances business leadership with becoming a fashion inspiration.

Married to Anand Piramal, Isha is also a mother to twins and is often admired for her poised public appearances that blend tradition with contemporary glamour.

