Home > Entertainment > The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens' Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

The Conjuring Last Rites has premiered on OTT after a successful theatrical run. The horror finale began streaming on February 13, 2026, and is now available in India on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Release (Image: X/ TheConjuring)
The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Release (Image: X/ TheConjuring)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 13, 2026 20:47:26 IST

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

The Conjuring Last Rites has arrived on OTT, which gives fans around the world a chance to watch the final chapter of one of horror’s biggest film sagas from home.

After its strong theatrical run, the movie,  known as Conjuring Last Rites, made its digital debut on February 13, 2026, and is now available to stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium in India.

The Conjuring Last Rites Final Chapter

For nearly five months, audiences had waited since its cinema release in September 2025. In the movie, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in what’s billed as their last big haunting case. Many fans see conjuring last rites as a fitting finale to the franchise’s long journey through doubts, demons, and terrifying mysteries.

The film is part of the larger Conjuring universe, a horror world that includes Annabelle and The Nun spin-offs, and conjuring last rites is specifically inspired by the real Smurl haunting, a chilling case from 1986 where a Pennsylvania family claimed they were tormented by evil forces.

The Conjuring Last Rites Cast & Universe

Unlike earlier entries, conjuring last rites brings the Warrens back for one more showdown with the supernatural. Alongside Wilson and Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson plays their daughter Judy Warren, Ben Hardy appears as her boyfriend Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter returns as Father Gordon.

The digital release makes Conjuring Last Rites more accessible than ever, letting viewers stream it not just in English but also in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, which widens its reach across India.

The Conjuring series started with the 2013 film The Conjuring, which was based on the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s cases. That original movie was praised for its eerie atmosphere and emotional depth. Over the years the franchise has grown into a massive horror world loved by fans globally.

With conjuring last rites now on OTT, fans can relive the chilling finale of the Warrens’ story on their screens. 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 8:47 PM IST
The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

