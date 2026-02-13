Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

Fans of the Drishyam franchise have a fresh reason to get excited. Mohanlal has teased the next chapter of the series in Drishyam with a new poster for Drishyam 3.

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is one of the most anticipated releases in Malayalam cinema and has sparked buzz across India.

Drishyam 3 Poster Reveals

In the newly released poster of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty is shown walking through a lush plantain field. He wears a simple chequered shirt and a Madras check dhoti. His expression looks thoughtful and tense which suggest at the suspense and drama that the film promises.

The poster suggests that Drishyam 3 will continue the series’ signature mix of emotional depth and psychological mystery. During Drishyam 3’s launch earlier, Jeethu Joseph said, “The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” as per reports.

Drishyam 3 Franchise Legacy

The Drishyam series first began in 2013 with the original Malayalam film, which was widely praised for its clever plot and emotional intensity. Its success led to multiple remakes in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages, and Drishyam 2 continued the story in 2021. The sequels kept the core family drama and suspense alive which made Drishyam one of India’s most loved thriller franchises.

News about Drishyam 3 has made headlines several times. Earlier updates revealed that the film wrapped up shooting and was eyeing an early 2026 release. In another piece of news, the worldwide theatrical and digital rights for the Mohanlal version were signed, with producers calling the deal a major step toward making the story reach audiences around the globe.

Fans are also watching developments in the Hindi version of Drishyam 3. Reports have said that actor Akshaye Khanna may have exited the project due to creative and payment issues, and a new face could be joining the cast.

Also Read: O Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri Spark Romance, Deliver A Heart-Tugging Twist You Won’t See Coming