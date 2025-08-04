Home > Entertainment > “It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life

“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life

After a health scare that mimicked a heart attack, Panchayat actor Aasif Khan was diagnosed with GERD. The experience pushed him to quit smoking and embrace a healthier lifestyle. On Friendship Day, he marked 21 days smoke-free, sharing a heartfelt message with fans.

Aasif Khan finds clarity choosing health, simplicity, and second chances
Aasif Khan finds clarity choosing health, simplicity, and second chances

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 4, 2025 15:04:01 IST

For Aasif Khan, life hit pause a few weeks ago fast, loud, and without warning.

From Chest Pain to Clarity: Aasif Khan’s Wake-Up Call and Life Reset

The Panchayat actor, known for his charming role as “Daamad ji,” found himself in a hospital bed after a long drive from Rajasthan to Mumbai. What began as a dull chest pain quickly escalated. “I thought it was a heart attack,” he later admitted. The fear was real. He’d blacked out. He couldn’t move. The next 36 hours were spent staring at the hospital ceiling, unsure of what came next.

Turns out, it wasn’t a heart attack. The diagnosis: GERD a severe case of acid reflux that mimics cardiac symptoms. But the scare was enough to trigger a dramatic shift in Khan’s life. Smoking, once a habit he carried for years, was the first thing to go.

On Friendship Day, Khan marked a personal milestone: 21 days smoke-free. He posted about it on Instagram not with bravado, but with vulnerability. “Don’t wait until you’re lying in a hospital bed to realise your mistakes,” he wrote. Alongside his words were photos from that hospital stay raw, real, unfiltered.

After a brush with fear, Aasif Khan finds clarity choosing health, simplicity, and second chances.

He’s swapped cigarettes for long walks. Fried food for fresh meals. And most importantly, he’s started listening to his body again.

There’s a quiet wisdom in the way Khan now speaks not as a celebrity preaching wellness, but as someone who got a little too close to the edge and turned back just in time.

“Don’t get lost in the city’s brightness,” he said. “Hold onto simplicity. Meet your friends. Life’s too short to waste chasing the wrong things.”

Aasif Khan isn’t just smoke-free. He’s wide awake and reminding the rest of us to check in before it’s too late.

Also Read: Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me

Tags: Aasif Khanpanchayatsmoking

RELATED News

‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Oasis Concert Turns Fatal At Sold-Out Wembley Show As Man In 40s Dies Fatally After Falling
Swinging Through Time: The Evolution of Spider-Man On Screen
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set to Deliver a Villain-Packed, High-Stakes MCU Showdown, Here’s What to Expect
Telugu Film And Web Series Shoots Halted As Workers Strike For 30% Pay Hike, Producers Call Demand Unreasonable

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?