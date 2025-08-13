LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?

J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?

J-pop heartthrob Kenshin Kamimura's is in big trouble after Hong Kong found him guilty for indecent act involving groping an interpreter during a dinner. Crying fans flocked to the court, yet again shocked by their idol's sudden fall from grace. What was the verdict?

J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty of Indecent Assault
J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty of Indecent Assault

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 16:46:55 IST

On August 13 in the year 2025, the boy band ONE N’ ONLY member and Japanese pop idol Kenshin Kamimura received a guilty verdict for indecent assault by a Hong Kong court. The 26-year-old singer was fined HK$15,000, which is equivalent to $1,923, after it was proved that he inappropriately touched a female interpreter during a celebratory dinner held sometime in March. The case, stirring fan emotion throughout Japan and mainland China, marked Kamimura’s downfall since his agency suspended his contract for serious violation of compliance regulations.

The Incident and the Allegations

The incident happened on March 1, 2025, during the fan meeting event held at Tung Chung District in Hong Kong. After the event, Kamimura with his group attended a celebratory dinner in Mongkok, where hired interpreter, the then-27-year-old only as X, was brought in to do translation work.

According to her statement, Kamimura sat next to her, brushed and patted her thigh repeatedly, and suggested they go to the bathroom together, asking, both in Chinese and Japanese, if she knew what he wanted. She denied and said she had a boyfriend yet Kamimura kept up the touches at least three times in her inner thigh.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Kamimura had not pleaded guilty in April 2025 at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, manifestly troubled during the proceedings. The case was tried in July, with the translator testifying via a video link and without Kamimura taking the stand in the defense.

His defense argued that the reports of the interpreter were an exaggeration, urging that alcohol might have inhibited judgment, but indicating he would have meant otherwise. But magistrate Peter Yu decided that Kamimura’s actions were sexual in their context and would therefore merit condemnation. A fine over 10 years of prison relief brings lights to Kamimura.

Fan Reactions and Career Impact

The case turned out to have more than 170 fans out of Japan and mainland China flocking into the courtroom. Some were weeping when they were informed of the guilty verdict, and others found the allegation shocking.

Being dropped from ONE N’ ONLY and from his agency Stardust Promotion is a significant negligence to Kamimura’s career as a singer and an actor, having roles in dramas like “Our Youth” and “Ossan’s Love Returns.” Such incidents give rise to the accountability debate in entertainment.

Also Read: TXT’s Soobin Sells BTS’ J-Hope In Gwangju, Drops Cheeky Banter!

Tags: celebrity crimeHong KongJPOP

RELATED News

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’
Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?
J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?
J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?
J-Pop Idol Kenshin Kamimura Guilty Of Indecent Assault By Hong Kong Court, Fine Or Imprisonment?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?