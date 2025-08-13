On August 13 in the year 2025, the boy band ONE N’ ONLY member and Japanese pop idol Kenshin Kamimura received a guilty verdict for indecent assault by a Hong Kong court. The 26-year-old singer was fined HK$15,000, which is equivalent to $1,923, after it was proved that he inappropriately touched a female interpreter during a celebratory dinner held sometime in March. The case, stirring fan emotion throughout Japan and mainland China, marked Kamimura’s downfall since his agency suspended his contract for serious violation of compliance regulations.

The Incident and the Allegations

The incident happened on March 1, 2025, during the fan meeting event held at Tung Chung District in Hong Kong. After the event, Kamimura with his group attended a celebratory dinner in Mongkok, where hired interpreter, the then-27-year-old only as X, was brought in to do translation work.

According to her statement, Kamimura sat next to her, brushed and patted her thigh repeatedly, and suggested they go to the bathroom together, asking, both in Chinese and Japanese, if she knew what he wanted. She denied and said she had a boyfriend yet Kamimura kept up the touches at least three times in her inner thigh.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Kamimura had not pleaded guilty in April 2025 at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, manifestly troubled during the proceedings. The case was tried in July, with the translator testifying via a video link and without Kamimura taking the stand in the defense.

His defense argued that the reports of the interpreter were an exaggeration, urging that alcohol might have inhibited judgment, but indicating he would have meant otherwise. But magistrate Peter Yu decided that Kamimura’s actions were sexual in their context and would therefore merit condemnation. A fine over 10 years of prison relief brings lights to Kamimura.

Fan Reactions and Career Impact

The case turned out to have more than 170 fans out of Japan and mainland China flocking into the courtroom. Some were weeping when they were informed of the guilty verdict, and others found the allegation shocking.

Being dropped from ONE N’ ONLY and from his agency Stardust Promotion is a significant negligence to Kamimura’s career as a singer and an actor, having roles in dramas like “Our Youth” and “Ossan’s Love Returns.” Such incidents give rise to the accountability debate in entertainment.

