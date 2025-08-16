Janhvi Kapoor Mobbed And Pushed By Fans Amid Chaotic Dahi Handi Celebrations In Mumbai

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor who is the symbol of cool and calm on camera was also found in a worrying state recently after Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Clips being propagated on social media depict that an anxious-looking Janhvi is being hounded by an overenthusiastic group of people when she attempted to reach her car.

The case is a bitter reminder of how celebrities do not easily get any personal space in their public life. Janhvi kept her composure even under the crowd and the push as she tried to maintain but did not succeed in smiling which was a great example that highlighted her professionalism. Such mass hysteria brings significant concerns related to the behavior of fans and the limits commonly crossed to get a glimpse of a celebrity or take a selfie.

Fan Frenzy and the Cost of Fame

As the occurrence at Dahi Handi event suggests, fame can have its dark side to it. Janhvi was spotted together with the fans in a traditional outfit and was present at the festive occasion being one of the first to interact with the audience.







But it soon became a melee with the crowd swelling and her way to the car was pushing and shoving. She was escorted by her bodyguard, and he tried to make the route safe, but there were too many, it was hard to control. Such mobbing is not one-shot; it is a regular problem, which can be experienced by various figures of the public. The need to get a close up shot or a moment with the star that lasts may result in their total ignorance of the actors well-being and safety.

The Need for Public Etiquette and Respect

The awkward moment faced by Janhvi Kapoor is the reason why people need to be educated on etiquettes and boundary respect. Although she is arguably popular, their adoration and excitement is worthwhile, and it should not under any circumstances be seen at the cost of dignity and safety of an individual. This incident brings to the fore a broader discussion related to the obligation of the general society to act in a civilized way even in a high paced, crowded venue.

A celebrity, irrespective of their stardom, is through a person who should feel safe and have his or her personal space observed. Fans should also learn a lesson because the incident should be used to warn them to think more about what they are doing and the harm it can result into.

Also Read: After Kartik Aaryan, FWICE Seeks Clarification From Badshah On Pakistani Sponsor Allegations