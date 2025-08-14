After Kartik Aaryan, FWICE Seeks Clarification From Badshah On Pakistani Sponsor Allegations

On August 13, 2025, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) fired off a letter to Badshah.

The rapper got this show lined up in Dallas—officially titled “Badshah’s Un-Finished Tour”—scheduled for September 19, 2025. The catch? Word is, the event’s being backed by 3Sixty Shows, which, according to FWICE, is run by Pakistani nationals.

FWICE’s letter doesn’t mince words. They start off by letting Badshah know they’re aware of his upcoming Dallas gig and drop the big reveal that the sponsor’s supposedly a Pakistani-owned company.

Then they get straight to the point: the Indian entertainment industry, under orders from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, isn’t supposed to collaborate with Pakistani nationals or businesses linked to Pakistan. The reason? Ongoing terrorism and hostile activities from across the border.

Now, FWICE isn’t just making noise; they want answers. They’re asking Badshah to clarify his connection to this event and the organisers ASAP.

The letter says, “We expect you, as a well-known Indian artist, to respect national sentiment and follow the guidelines. Give us your side of the story, and pronto.”

By the way, this isn’t the first time FWICE has done this. Just recently, they sent Kartik Aaryan a similar letter because of rumours he’d be showing up at an Independence Day function in Houston, hosted by a Pakistani-owned restaurant. Kartik’s team shot that down and said he had nothing to do with it.

