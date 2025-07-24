LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: 'Shame On Us As a Society'

Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: ‘Shame On Us As a Society’

Janhvi Kapoor condemns the shocking assault on a Thane clinic receptionist, calling it a societal shame. She urges strict punishment and introspection as CCTV footage reveals the rising threat of workplace violence, especially in healthcare.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 08:33:00 IST

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor strongly criticized a shocking viral video of a man physically assaulting a receptionist in a clinic in Thane, Maharashtra. The viral clip, which has gone viral on the internet, shows the man punching and hair-pulling a woman after she purportedly refused to allow him inside a doctor’s room without an appointment. 

Kapoor wrote about her indignation on her Instagram and said, “This man must be jailed. How do people think you’re capable of doing this? What is he thinking that he can raise his hand to someone like this? What kind of childhood leads you to feel like you can do something like this without remorse, without shame or even a sense of being human?” Her strong declaration highlights everyone’s duty to denounce such behavior more vehemently.

Workplace Violence Unacceptable

The incident, which was captured on CCTV at a private hospital in Thane’s Kalyan neighborhood, brings to light the horrifying rise in workplace assaults on service providers. The receptionist Sonali Kalasar, 25, was injured and is undergoing treatment. 

Alleged attacker Gokul Jha was apparently upset because he and his family members were requested to wait to see the doctor, who was occupied with other patients. This blatant attack is a somber reminder of the enhanced aggression being faced by individuals engaged in customer interface, especially in the healthcare sector. 

The police have filed an FIR against Jha under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault, obscenity, and outraging the modesty of a woman and arrested him on police remand.

Jahnvi Kapoor Call for Societal Introspection

Janhvi Kapoor’s sharp response, wherein she cites “Shame on us for not punishing and condoning such behaviour more aggressively,” transcends personal criticism and demands social self-examination overall. 

Although another video has emerged indicating an earlier altercation in which the receptionist could have hit Jha’s relative, it cannot justify the horrific act of vengeance that has been witnessed in the main assault video. The concept reawakens ferocious debates on anger management, disrespect for those in service occupations, and the need for a cultural shift that categorically shifts away from all aggression. 

It calls for brutal scrutiny of how and why these atrocities of violence are still perpetrated against vulnerable individuals and what society needs to do to create a culture of increased safety and responsibility.

