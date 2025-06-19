Live Tv
Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Lip Injection Rumours: ‘Just A Filter, Not Injections’

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who won hearts during Bigg Boss 14, recently found herself at the center of a lip controversy in social media. Jasmin also addressed that it's people's choice to do something

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 17:05:33 IST

Actor Jasmin Bhasin didn’t hold back after a troll accused her of getting upper lip injections following a video she shared on Instagram. She fired right back with a sharp and savage response that left everyone talking.
The whole drama kicked off on June 18, when Jasmin Bhasin posted a video of herself lip-syncing to a famous dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada’s Intaha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki.

Moreover one social media user troll jasmine Bhasin and commented on her looks writing, “Jasmin ne upper lips mein injection lagaya hai (Jasmin took lip injections)”.
Jasmin’s fans were quickly react to jump in and defend her. Even Jasmin couldn’t resist joining , she fired back at the troll herself, replying, “Not injections, just a filter,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Jasmin’s says What’s wrong in that

In April during an interview with leading publication ,Jasmin spoke about her thoughts on Botox treatments. She said, “Usmein galat kya hai? (What’s wrong in that).  

Everyone has their own choice . they know their needs and work according to them. If someone wants to get something done, they should feel free to go for it.

Lately, my name got caught up in this whole conversation too. I started getting tons of messages on Instagram under some of my photos and videos saying things like, “Jasmin’s had her lips done,” or “Jasmin’s had work done,” but that’s just not true. 

Actually, I had some swelling from an incident, and on that day, the makeup artist had overlined my lips a lot. At first, I liked it because even Instagram filters tend to make lips look a bit fuller. 

But later, I realized that look didn’t really suit my face. It was just the overlining, which is why people assumed I’d had something done.

Jasmin’s struggle

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses around right now. In a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the Bigg Boss 14 star got really open about her journey.

 She talked about the tough days she went through, her time working in the South Indian film industry, battling depression, and more. She also shared how she got started in acting and how she balances her personal life with her career.

