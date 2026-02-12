LIVE TV
JioHotstar Announces Rajshri Productions' Family Drama 'Sangamarmar' On Love, Duty And Lasting Bonds; Check Cast Details

JioHotstar announces Rajshri’s Sangamarmar, a family drama on love, duty, and bonds, starring Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

JioHotstar Announces Rajshri Productions’ Family Drama ‘Sangamarmar’. (Photo: X/@JioHotstar)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 12, 2026 19:33:59 IST

JioHotstar Announces Rajshri Productions' Family Drama 'Sangamarmar' On Love, Duty And Lasting Bonds; Check Cast Details

JioHotstar has unveiled a new family drama series titled Sangamarmar, backed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s renowned banner Rajshri Productions.

Known for crafting stories rooted in Indian family values and emotional depth, Rajshri’s latest offering promises a heartfelt narrative centred on love, duty, and the quiet strength of enduring relationships.

The series, presented by Jio Studios, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Vikram Ghai. Sangamarmar will stream soon on JioHotstar.

You Might Be Interested In

A story rooted in Indian family emotions

Described as a drama that reflects the emotional fabric of Indian families, Sangamarmar explores themes of responsibility, romance, and the bonds that hold people together through time. According to the makers, the show traces a woman’s deeply personal journey while highlighting how certain relationships remain unshaken despite life’s changing circumstances.

The narrative focuses on moments where emotions are felt more than expressed, staying true to Rajshri Productions’ signature storytelling style that celebrates simplicity, values, and heartfelt connections.

Cast details of Sangamarmar

The series features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. They are joined by a strong supporting cast including Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani.

The ensemble cast is expected to bring depth and authenticity to a story built around emotionally rich relationships and timeless romance.

Teaser hints at restrained emotions and silent expressions

JioHotstar has also released a teaser that offers a glimpse into the show’s tone and atmosphere. The visuals focus on shared glances, silences that speak louder than words, and restrained emotions capturing moments where love is experienced quietly rather than spoken aloud.

Rajshri Productions returns to its roots on OTT

With Sangamarmar, Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions appears to be returning to the themes that made the banner iconic family, tradition, and emotional storytelling now adapted for the OTT audience.

The series adds to JioHotstar’s growing slate of original content while bringing Rajshri’s legacy of family dramas to the digital space.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 7:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9HotstarJioHotstarJioHotstar newsRajshri ProductionsSangamarmarSooraj Barjatya

