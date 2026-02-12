LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Bahut Hi Pyara Baccha Hai': Sunny Deol Defends His Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Over Trolling, Says, 'Don't Take Social Media Seriously…'

Sunny Deol backs Border 2 co-star Varun Dhawan over trolling. (Photo: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 12, 2026 18:36:05 IST

At the success press meet of Border 2 in Mumbai, Sunny Deol came out strongly in support of his co-star Varun Dhawan, who had faced online trolling ahead of the film’s release. Speaking candidly, the veteran actor dismissed the negativity on social media and praised Varun’s dedication and hard work on set.

The event, attended by the film’s cast and crew including Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and director Anurag Singh, turned into a memorable interaction as the actors shared emotional and humorous moments from the shoot.

‘Bahut hi pyara baccha hai’: Sunny Deol praises Varun Dhawan

Sunny Deol spoke warmly about Varun Dhawan, recalling how impressed he was by the younger actor’s commitment to action scenes.

“Varun bahut hi pyara baccha hai. I have worked with his dad David Dhawan. He’s a very, very hard-working boy. When I went on the set, I saw how he was doing action, falling down, getting hurt. When I was young, we used to do action in the same way. Anyway, I am young even now!” Sunny joked, drawing cheers from the audience.



He added that working with Varun was a pleasant experience and that their on-screen rapport translated naturally off screen as well.

Sunny Deol on social media trolling: ‘It’s all bulls*’**

Addressing the trolling Varun faced before the film’s release, Sunny did not mince words.

“Nowadays, a lot of utt-pataang stuff is happening on social media. People just want to vent. I never understood the reason for it. All I can say is don’t get serious about it. It’s all bulls***. You know who you are and what you are. The aam junta watches your film and that’s what matters.”

He further noted that some people online simply enjoy spreading negativity and that actors should not let it affect them.

Varun Dhawan’s humorous take: ‘Free promotion’

Varun Dhawan, in his trademark witty style, lightened the mood by pointing out an unexpected upside to the trolling.

“In a way, I felt that trolling was helping our film’s promotion. Otherwise, you know how much money has to be paid to social media pages for posts. Here, it was all happening for free!”

His comment left the room in splits and highlighted how the team chose to stay positive amid criticism.

Border 2 emerges a box office hit

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has performed strongly at the box office. The success press conference celebrated not just the film’s performance but also the camaraderie between its lead actors.

Sunny’s public backing of Varun and his advice to ignore online negativity became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

Focus on audience, not online noise

Sunny Deol’s message was clear: actors should focus on their work and the audience rather than getting distracted by social media chatter.

“Log bahut kuch bolenge. But the audience decides your film’s fate,” he said, summing up his stance on dealing with trolls.

QUICK LINKS