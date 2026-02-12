LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Roadmap Revealed: Elsa Bloodstone Arrives, Events, Skins & Surprises Lined Up- All You Need To Know

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Roadmap Revealed: Elsa Bloodstone Arrives, Events, Skins & Surprises Lined Up- All You Need To Know

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 adds Elsa Bloodstone, new events, Times Square fun, Deadpool’s tournament, and major costume drops till March.

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for a packed mid-season. (Photo: X/@MarvelRivals)
Marvel Rivals is gearing up for a packed mid-season. (Photo: X/@MarvelRivals)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 12, 2026 16:57:16 IST

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Roadmap Revealed: Elsa Bloodstone Arrives, Events, Skins & Surprises Lined Up- All You Need To Know

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for a packed mid-season refresh as the developers unveil the full roadmap for Season 6.5, set to launch on February 13

Acting as a bridge before the much-anticipated Season 7 update, this content drop introduces a brand-new hero, multiple themed events, Times Square activities, and a wave of new costumes stretching into mid-March.

At the center of the update is Elsa Bloodstone, the iconic monster hunter who joins the hero shooter as a ranged Duelist. But beyond her arrival, Season 6.5 promises a steady stream of in-game events, social hub interactions, tournaments, and cosmetic rewards that will keep players engaged for an entire month.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 roadmap.

February 13: Season 6.5 Begins With Elsa Bloodstone and Themed Events

Season 6.5 officially kicks off with the debut of Elsa Bloodstone alongside two major events:

  • Wedding Wishes for Mr. & Mrs. X inspired by Gambit and Rogue’s wedding in Krakoa

  • Citizenship of Monster Kingdom– a monster-themed mini event pass

Players can also purchase Elsa’s launch costume, ‘Young Blood’, available from day one.

Times Square Turns Festive With Interactive Activities

The Times Square social hub will be livelier than ever with special interactive activities:

  • Lion Dance by Lin Lei with free Units rewards

  • Jeff’s Lemonade Stand, featuring unique voiced interactions

  • Love on Parade (Feb 14) celebrating Valentine’s Day with Rogue and Gambit

These limited-time activities offer both immersion and free in-game rewards for players who participate.

Luna Snow’s ‘Flight Mode’ Track Releases on Streaming Platforms

In a unique crossover between the game and music, Luna Snow’s ‘Flight Mode’ track will launch on digital streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify on February 13, allowing fans to add the song to their playlists.

February 20: New Events, Costumes and Deadpool’s Tournament

The second phase of Season 6.5 content arrives on February 20 with:

  • Two new events: Faulty Dream and Twisted Nightmare

  • New costumes for Emma Frost and Iron Man under the ‘New Marauders’ theme

  • Monster Kingdom Championship, an in-game tournament hosted by Deadpool

Open to duos and factions, the tournament offers players a chance to win free Units and rewards through competitive matches.

February 27: Dark-Themed Costumes Arrive

As the month progresses, the focus shifts toward cosmetics with two striking additions:

  • ‘Twisted Nightmare’ Moon Knight

  • ‘Quiet Council of Krakoa’ Phoenix

These skins bring darker and more stylised looks to the roster.

March 8 and March 13: Season Ends With a Costume Fest

The final stretch of Season 6.5 is dedicated to major costume drops:

March 8

  • ‘New Marauders’ Psylocke

  • ‘Twisted Nightmare’ Captain America

March 13

  • ‘Fear Itself’ The Thing

  • Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 costume

The Daredevil skin, inspired by the upcoming series, is expected to be one of the most sought-after cosmetics of the season.

A Content-Heavy Bridge Before Season 7

While Season 6.5 may be a mid-season update, the roadmap shows a consistent flow of content, events, and rewards designed to keep the player base engaged until Season 7 arrives. From Elsa Bloodstone’s debut to Deadpool’s tournament and Times Square festivities, the update offers more than just cosmetic additions.

For Marvel Rivals players, February and March are set to be eventful months packed with activities, skins, and surprises.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:57 PM IST
Tags: Elsa BloodstoneMarvelmarvel newsMarvel RivalsMarvel Rivals Season 6 5

QUICK LINKS