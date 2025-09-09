LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 02:42:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): The Jonas Brothers indeed made their latest LA tour stop a memorable phenomenon, surprising audiences with a duet with John Legend.

The trio were seen lighting up the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Saturday as a part of their 20th anniversary tour. Amid a delivery of hits like ‘Only Human’ and ‘L.A. Baby’, their real showstopper arrived mid-way as Nick Jonas teased a “legendary” guest.

“We got to absorb just a tiny bit of his light, his artistry and his brilliance … Los Angeles, please welcome our friend, Mr. John Legend!” Nick told the crowd, making them erupt in joy as Legend hit the stage, as per TMZ.

Following this, Legend performed his 2013 hit ballad ‘All of Me’ and ‘I Believe’ with the group, turning the venue into a grand sing-along.

The Jonas Brothers shared a string of pictures from the concert, including a clip featuring John Legend’s performance on ‘All of Me.’

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

However, this wasn’t it as another surprise came up with the arrival of 5 Seconds of Summer, who joined the brothers for an energetic rendition of ‘She Looks So Perfect’.

“We’ve known them for a couple of years now. We’ve had a lot of mutual collaborators as well. But deep down, these are just great people. And we love seeing great people win when they’re out there doing their thing. Even if they’re from a different country… our friends, your friends, make some noise for our boys 5 Seconds of Summer,” Joe told the crowd, as per People.

The two bands previously performed together in 2019 at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in London.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour’. They are next set to perform in West Valley City, Utah, and will make further stops across the country before wrapping in Uncasville, Connecticut. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newsjohn-legendJonas Brothersjonas-brothers-concert

RELATED News

Who's responsible for marine litter?
Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' becomes second-biggest global horror debut with $187 million
Stalagmite holds key to predicting droughts, floods in India: study
Charlie Puth celebrates first wedding anniversary with Brooke Sansone at luxurious staycation

LATEST NEWS

Gold Breaks All-Time Record At $3,500+ As Dollar Weakens And Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams
Mosquito killing pill, Ivermectin drops malaria by 26%: Study
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
Assam rifles organised an ex-servicemen interaction meet
"Indian companies can feel completely secure investing in Israel," says Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert
John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert
John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert
John Legend joins Jonas Brothers for a special 'I Believe' duet at LA concert

QUICK LINKS