K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk, the power couple from South Korea are over the moon as they share a happy news with the fans. The couple confirmed that they will be having a second baby. Even the agencies announced the news to Gummy and Jo, and they were ever so excited on the day of the announcement, July 31, 2025. This being a new milestone, the duo was earlier blessed with a daughter in 2020.

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk’s Growing Family Wrapped in a Love Story

Gummy, a singer celebrated for such hits as “You Are My Everything,” and Jo Jung Suk, an actor famous for his versatility in Hospital Playlist and My Daughter Is a Zombie, married after five years of dating in 2018.

Earlier, Jo Jung Suk expressed his feelings on fatherhood and shared that their child made life easier for the couple even promoting hands-on parenting in the first 100 days. He also made parenting talks regarding challenges on House Daesung, evidencing a grounded family life. They are now a part of an organisation that helped Gummy through her dealing with Gummy’s current pregnancy, now around 4-5 months, and is now being really careful with this one. Fans, however, will be fascinated by their mutual admiration crossover via work such as A-List to Playlist.

Jo Jung Suk’s Box Office Success

While Gummy is getting ready again for the job of motherhood, Jo Jung Suk is basking in professional glory. He dropped his latest blockbuster film, My Daughter Is a Zombie. Critics acclaimed his comic touch and emotional depth and dubbed him the “Man of Summer Box Office.” On the utmost spectrum of blockbuster roles intertwined with family life-naming his YouTube channel, “Daengi,” after his daughter-he’s got a balanced profile.

The announcement is now sending waves of congratulations on various social media platforms with fans praising the very couple for their healing dynamics, which began even before their private wedding in 2018, followed by delivery of their daughter while keeping fans enchanted through their humble yet inspiring family life. As they wait for their second child, the couple’s story of love, talent, and resilience continues to shine, planting exciting seeds for the upcoming year 2025.

