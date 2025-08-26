LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > K-Pop Demon Hunters Rules, Netflix Makes History With First Box Office Win

K-Pop Demon Hunters Rules, Netflix Makes History With First Box Office Win

Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters just claimed the box-office throne! This K-pop girl group slays demons and now even the Hollywood box-office. While Netflix takes its first walk into theatres, K-Pop's demonic divas shine in history!

KPop Demon Hunters Tops Box Office (Pic Credit: Pinterest)
KPop Demon Hunters Tops Box Office (Pic Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 26, 2025 12:05:11 IST

The animated sensation K-Pop Demon Hunters, with its $18-20 million ticket sales from a two-day limited engagement sing-along screening, left Hollywood in shock. The fantasy about a girl group demon-hunting fueled by K-pop has now become a cultural force worldwide, that is Netflix’s very first theatrical win. The hype is crazy, emphasising on the global impact influence and impact of Korean entertainment Industry.

K-Pop Demon Hunters: A Cultural Juggernaut Erupts

KPop Demon Hunters tells the tale of Huntr/x, voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, as they slay demons and rule the charts, the film boasts a production budget of $100 million. The film broke out on Netflix , garnering 210 million views and declaring itself as the most-watched title on the platform. 

Its soundtrack, with the number one smash Golden, rules the charts on Spotify and Billboard, with seven tracks in the global top 50s. With a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, there are talks of sequel possibilities and merchandise craziness to the tune of references being drawn between this cultural phenomenon and its impact of vibrant animation, the story steeped in Korean mythology have put fuel to the fire. 

Huntr/x’s Sing-Along Mania Storms Theaters

Netflix used the buzz to go for a two-day sing-along around 1,700 theaters, with over 1,000 sold-out. Somehow outpacing Warner Bros.’s Weapons gross of $15.6 million, reminiscent of that feeling generated by Beyoncé’s Renaissance film when fans took to the theaters, singing along to the K-pop anthems in true show of fandom.

Despite some chains opting out of the event, it lent some life to an otherwise lackluster summer box office, proving that streaming hits can put theaters on fire. Industry experts are calling it a game-changer, synergizing Netflix’s stronghold on streaming with the allure of theaters. 

Netflix’s Win, Sony’s Regret

This is a turning point for Netflix, attempting the blend of streaming and cinema. But behind-the-scenes, their are whispers of regrettable situation, where Sony, the film’s producer under a 2021 Netflix deal, is getting only $20 million out of a potential billion-dollar franchise from sequels and stage shows. 

This very much sets a paradigm for hybrid release. Meanwhile, the film is slaying and became the hot topic of all the cinema and music enthusiasts.

Also Read: Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters Crushes Weapons At Box Office, What’s Next?

Tags: kpopKpop Demon Huntersnetflix

