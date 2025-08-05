Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!

The sweet and funny birthday wishes of Ajay Devgn to his wife Kajol for her birthday the talented actress has once again won the hearts. The actress celebrated her special day, and Ajay posted a post on the social network that shows the most exact description of the fun relationship between the two. He wrote an unusual message that said, “Could say more but you would…” so fans may fill in the words to it, an indication of Kajol as a witty and frequently blunt personality.

This moving testimony with lovely photos of the couple gives us an insight into their long-lasting relationship and love to each other. They have a long-lasting relationship that rests on the principles of respect and mutual sense of humor, which serves as an example to many people.

Enduring Love: A Two-Decade Journey

The post of Ajay Devgn bears witness to the long-term love with Kajol. Starting in the mid-90s, their career has already lasted more than 20 years, and they experienced both professional successes and personal achievements. The characters of the two lovebirds equip opposite with Ajay the stilled chief and Kajol the lustrous character that they have always been a popular pairing in the Bollywood sphere.







Their romance that led to a secret wedding in 1999 has been a fairytale of any relationship bearing in mind that mutual understanding and respect is key to flourishing relationships. Their family values are high, which is evidenced by love that they fulfill their two children, Nysa and Yug.

Playful Banter: A Pillar of Their Relationship

The light-hearted sparring between Ajay Devgn and Kajol has now been one of the draws of their media appearances and social media exchanges. One of the perfect examples of this is the birthday wish by Ajay that gives an incomplete and still telling message. And it is the familiarity and ease between them and one line can say a thousand things. Kajol reacts fast to his posts, and this could often be a buzz among their fans who love the lightheartedness of their communication.

This aspect of playfulness is an essential component of their relationship, causing their relationship to be lively and fresh. Laughter together, and with each other is important as one of the secrets of their life-long successful marriage.

