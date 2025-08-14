Kangana Ranaut Sparks Controversy: Hints At Dark Truth Behind Bollywood’s ‘Badtameez’ Heroes And The Hidden Struggles Of Leading Ladies

Kangana Ranaut has added one more spark in the fire in Bollywood by dubbing most of the male actors as badtameez ( ill-mannered ). The outspoken actress nailed it down in an interview recently, making claims that there indeed exists a pervading culture of belittling and making the women side-lines of their male counterparts.

Ranaut stated that such conduct is not a special one but this is a deep rooted problem in the industry and which reflects in treatment of heroines both on screen and off screen. She emphasized that this systematic issue tends to appear in both nuanced and explicit form, establishing an unfair playing field among women in a film industry dominated by men.

Male Ego and Insecurity

The claims made by Ranaut indicate that the industry may have a problem with male ego. She argued that there are certain male actors in the industry who are threatened by successful female counterparts hence they come up with strategies to eliminate one.

Ranaut attributes this insecurity as being one of the reasons behind the badtameezi which she explained about and, it has even amounted to specific incidences when the heroines are established to be less or inferior. This can come in many ways including dictating stories and air time, denying others their rights by being dismissive and unprofessional courtesy.

Sidelining and Disrespect

The actress also explained how this badtameezi can be materialised into the sidelining of actresses. Ranaut argued that actors are mostly able to exercise influence to make sure that heroines have little well-structured role and few chances to do noteworthy roles and tend to move to the margins of marketing and promotional efforts of the movie. She raised situations involving marginalization of work of female actors, silencing of them and their eventual dismissal with a lack of respect thus stunting their growth and success in the industry.

The audacious words of Ranaut will most likely lead to another debate and may even attract a response of her Bollywood peers. Her claims have yet to be seen whether they may prompt a soul searching and rectification in the industry but they have certainly reignited a divisive topic.

