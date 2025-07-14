LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Entertainment > Kanye West Hits Back At Ex-Assistant’s Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘Does Ms. Pisciotta Actually Believe Her Confabulations?’

Kanye West Hits Back At Ex-Assistant’s Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘Does Ms. Pisciotta Actually Believe Her Confabulations?’

Kanye West has strongly denied sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations by former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, calling them "fantasy fiction." West’s team vows to challenge the "baseless" accusations in court, alleging Pisciotta seeks financial gain. The high-profile legal battle is set to intensify.

Lauren Pisciotta, former assistant of Kanye West

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 10:08:00 IST

Kanye West finally broke silence over the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, labeling them as “fantasy fiction.” 

The rap artist’s team has  pledged to fight the allegations in court, referring to them as baseless and conflicting. The revised complaint by Pisciotta, which was filed on July 8, 2025, expands on her initial June 2024 claims, accusing West of grievous wrongdoing in her work.

Pisciotta’s Escalating Allegations

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, filed an amended lawsuit on July 8, 2025, accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment. The claims expand on her original June 2024 filing, which alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination. 

Pisciotta alleges West kissed her without consent, orally raped her during a recording session, and offered her as a “sexual gift” in exchange for another person’s partner. She also claims West stalked her post-termination, moving into her apartment complex, and subjected her to explicit texts and coercive behaviour.

West’s Team Denies Claims

West’s finally responded to these claims via his Yeezy representative Milo Yiannopoulos who has labelled Pisciotta’s claims as “absurd” and “self-evidently false.” They argue that her amended complaints are contradictory, one “more outlandish” than the previous, discrediting her testimony.

Yiannopoulos characterized West, who “loathes violence” and is without a criminal record, as a probable target to be charged in this way. They threaten to “annihilate” her accusations in court, forecasting an “inevitable” acquittal.

West vs Pisciotta: Legal Battle Looms

West’s team counters that Pisciotta’s allegations are a form of extortion. As the case heads to court, public attention remains high, with West facing additional scrutiny following a controversial Shanghai performance.

The Pisciotta-West legal battle is all set to escalate. Pisciotta’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, draws a comparison between West and other celebrities who have been accused of something, implying that his wealth and influence have delayed accountability.

West’s officials respond that Pisciotta’s allegations amount to extortion. The fact that the case makes it to court is proof of public interest, with West also under scrutiny after a Shanghai performance controversy.

Also Read: Who Won The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Finale? Prize Money, Controversies & Villa Drama Revealed

More News

Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7
Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87
S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions
Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn
Chilling New Allegations: Humaira Asghar’s Demise Now Probed As Possible Murder – What Exactly Happened?
VIP Industries Shares Trembled over 5% As Piramal Family Moves Ahead To Offer 32% Stake
What’s At Stake As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Lands In Beijing: Net Worth, Influence And Strategy Unpacked
Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?
Can ‘Blood Money’ Save Nimisha Priya? SC To Hear Urgent Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Facing Execution In Yemen
Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email; Emergency SOP Activated, No Explosives Found

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?