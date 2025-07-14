Kanye West Hits Back At Ex-Assistant’s Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘Does Ms. Pisciotta Actually Believe Her Confabulations?’

Kanye West finally broke silence over the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, labeling them as “fantasy fiction.”

The rap artist’s team has pledged to fight the allegations in court, referring to them as baseless and conflicting. The revised complaint by Pisciotta, which was filed on July 8, 2025, expands on her initial June 2024 claims, accusing West of grievous wrongdoing in her work.

Pisciotta’s Escalating Allegations

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, filed an amended lawsuit on July 8, 2025, accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment. The claims expand on her original June 2024 filing, which alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Pisciotta alleges West kissed her without consent, orally raped her during a recording session, and offered her as a “sexual gift” in exchange for another person’s partner. She also claims West stalked her post-termination, moving into her apartment complex, and subjected her to explicit texts and coercive behaviour.

West’s Team Denies Claims

West’s finally responded to these claims via his Yeezy representative Milo Yiannopoulos who has labelled Pisciotta’s claims as “absurd” and “self-evidently false.” They argue that her amended complaints are contradictory, one “more outlandish” than the previous, discrediting her testimony.

Yiannopoulos characterized West, who “loathes violence” and is without a criminal record, as a probable target to be charged in this way. They threaten to “annihilate” her accusations in court, forecasting an “inevitable” acquittal.

West vs Pisciotta: Legal Battle Looms

West’s team counters that Pisciotta’s allegations are a form of extortion. As the case heads to court, public attention remains high, with West facing additional scrutiny following a controversial Shanghai performance.

The Pisciotta-West legal battle is all set to escalate. Pisciotta’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, draws a comparison between West and other celebrities who have been accused of something, implying that his wealth and influence have delayed accountability.

West’s officials respond that Pisciotta’s allegations amount to extortion. The fact that the case makes it to court is proof of public interest, with West also under scrutiny after a Shanghai performance controversy.

Also Read: Who Won The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Finale? Prize Money, Controversies & Villa Drama Revealed