Home > Entertainment > Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy

Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy revealed that Kareena Kapoor’s car was attacked shortly after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, leaving her shocked and shaken. The events highlighted how even top stars face real-life threats.

Kareena Kapoor's car, slightly damaged after a shocking public attack, was seen parked under security. The incident followed Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, revealing stars’ vulnerability in real life.
Kareena’s Car Attacked After Saif’s Stabbing: Ronit Roy Reveals Shocking Incident

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:14:19 IST

In a recent revelation that has left fans stunned, actor Ronit Roy recalled a terrifying incident involving Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. News soon followed that Kareena’s car was ‘attacked’ soon after the horrific stabbing incident, which included Saif, leaving her shocked. The chilling back-to-back incidents took place at a time when both the stars were occupied with high-profile film commitments and in the scorching limelight of the media. Ronit, who has shared screen space with Kareena and has been in the industry at close quarters, spoke out about the terrifying incident in an open interview, describing desperation, fear, and vulnerability that even the biggest stars cannot escape.

Kareena Kapoor Car Attack Incident: What Really Happened?

The incident is said to have taken place just days after Saif Ali Khan himself was attacked in a stab that hit the headlines everywhere in entertainment media. While nothing much about the attack on the vehicle of Kareena Kapoor is known, the deposition from Ronit Roy indicated it was quite more than a traffic fight. The vehicle was attacked by a furious crowd, some possibly fans, others mere bystanders gone berserk causing minor damage to the vehicle and an admittedly shaken Kareena.

The mayhem was “unexpected and deeply disturbing,” Ronit stated. Kareena, also a career woman famous for her even-tempered nature, was shaken and frightened, not only by the physical violence, but the emotional toll of dealing with Saif’s previous injury. Ronit went on to state that although no one was seriously hurt, the incident highlighted how exposed even the biggest stars are to the threats of destructive threat.

Ronit Roy on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: A Dark Moment for Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing had already disturbed the industry to its core. Although there aren’t many facts about the motive, insiders were of the opinion that it was a result of an angry fight that turned ugly. Ronit Roy called it “a dark moment” and continued to say the collective impact of the incident, coupled with the attack on Kareena’s vehicle, left their inner circle very worried.

It was not just bodily harm that upset the world of Bollywood; it was the discovery that publicity is no protection against harm. Ronit’s account of both incidents is a reminder of the psychic toll of public life, and of the necessity for cover and watchfulness even in mundane situations.

Both Saif and Kareena have put the incident behind them now, but Ronit’s words brought back an experience which was in the memory of many, a sobering reminder that in all the glitter there is a world where terror knocks at anybody’s car window.

