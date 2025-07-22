LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kareena Kapoor's Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, 'Flying High My Boy'

Kareena Kapoor's Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, 'Flying High My Boy'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, vacationing in Europe with Saif and kids, teases fans with Instagram glimpses, from Taimur’s daring rock climb to her quirky "lungi dance" in Greece. But what’s brewing beneath the sun-soaked fun? Bebo is gearing up for Daayra with Prithviraj and Meghna Gulzar. Let's dive into Kareena's vacation dairy!

Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur, "Flying high my boy"
Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur, "Flying high my boy"

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 22, 2025 23:32:00 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been vacationing in Europe with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh for a while now. While holidaying, she is making sure to treat her Instagram family to pictures from their exotic vacation. 

On Tuesday, she gave fans a sneak peek into Taimur’s playtime. Kareena posted a picture of “adventurous” Taimur ascending a rock under proper guidance. Cheering for her little one, Bebo on Instagram wrote, “Flying high my boy (rainbow emoji).”

A few days ago, the ‘Jab We Met’ star on Thursday shared stunning pictures from the beach in Greece. And what caught our attention was her “wrap skirt”, which she jokingly referred to as a “lungi”. In the pictures, Bebo could be seen posing in a yellow-coloured halter bikini top that she paired with a dark green and white checkered wrap skirt. To make her post more captivating, she gave a filmy touch to the caption.”Did a lungi dance in Greece …had fun (red heart emoji) must try,” Kareena captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’.In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film. Excited to work with “dream team”, Kareena on Instagram wrote, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let’s do this.”

In a press note, Kareena further stated, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I’m thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I’ve long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I’m drawn to the film’s bold, thought-provoking narrative.” As per Meghna, “Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Tags: Bollywoodkareena kapoorSaif Ali Khantaimur ali khan

Kareena Kapoor's Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, 'Flying High My Boy'
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’

Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’

Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’

