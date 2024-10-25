Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as he eagerly anticipates the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, one of the most awaited films of the year. While basking in the excitement of his career’s latest milestone, Kartik recently took a moment to look back at his early days in Mumbai and the admiration he has always had for Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik fondly recalled an experience many fans dream of—standing outside Shah Rukh’s iconic residence, Mannat, hoping for just a glimpse of the legendary actor. “I have been a big fan of Shah Rukh. When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went to Bandstand and stood in front of Mannat on a Sunday to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh,” Kartik revealed. He described his excitement as he stood amidst a crowd of eager fans, sharing the same hope of seeing their idol.

Though Kartik was just one face in a sea of fans that day, he cherished the brief moment when he saw Shah Rukh drive by. “At that time, I had only seen Shah Rukh in his car because he would come out of his house on a Sunday, and that’s when I saw him for the first time,” he shared with enthusiasm. This memory, rooted in his days as a newcomer to Mumbai, reflects Kartik’s own journey from being a fan to becoming a star.

Relating to His Fans

Kartik Aaryan’s grounded persona has earned him a massive fan base, and his relatable nature is evident in the way he interacts with his admirers. Known for his friendly and approachable demeanor, Kartik frequently engages with his fans—whether it’s through shaking hands, posing for selfies, or simply taking a moment to chat. Videos of his warm interactions often go viral, showing how much he values his supporters.

When asked about his connection with fans, Kartik explained that his own experiences as a fan help him understand their excitement. “I’ve been on the other side, where I was a fan of people, and I tried to get a glimpse of them or just get a photograph with them. So I can understand when fans have that reaction. I try to make as many people happy as possible,” he said.

This understanding of his fans’ emotions is one reason Kartik stands out among Bollywood stars. He’s been where they are, and he continues to be grateful for the love and support he receives.

Excitement Builds for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

As Kartik reflects on his early years in the industry, he is now preparing to take on his next big project, the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third installment of the popular franchise promises a perfect mix of suspense, comedy, and thrills, with Kartik reprising his role as the charming and witty ghostbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 comes with high expectations, following the success of the previous films in the series. Fans are excited to see Kartik’s unique take on the character, and his performance in the earlier film has already solidified him as a fan favorite in the franchise. His blend of humor and charm, combined with the film’s intriguing storyline, is sure to keep audiences engaged.

Talking about his role in the upcoming movie, Kartik is confident that the film will bring the perfect mix of entertainment that fans are hoping for. With a promise of spine-chilling mysteries, laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of twists, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be a thrilling ride for viewers. The excitement surrounding the movie continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.