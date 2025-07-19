Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

The global girl group Katseye is officially teaming up with Mattel’s iconic brand, Monster High, to bring a new version of the franchise’s classic theme song, “Fright Song.” The much awaited collaboration kicked off with a stunning and high quality music video and the unveiling of custom-made dolls for each member.

Katseye In ‘Fright Song’ Music Video

The ‘Fright Song’ music video was released on the official Youtube channel of Monster High. The MV features Katseye members as mythical creatures from their respective cultures.

Megan embodies the Huli Jing, a Chinese fox spirit, while Lara is the shapeshifter Rakshasa from Indian mythology. Daniela portrays a werewolf from her Latin American heritage, and Sophia plays the vampire known as Manananggal from Filipino lore. Yoonchae portrays Jangsanbeom, or the white tiger from Korea, while Manon represents a sea monster. The MV blends cinematic visuals and eye-catching choreography, showcasing a stunning performance by the members in different high school hallways and lockers.

.@KATSEYEWORLD x Monster High Fright Song!? this is where the ghoul kids rule 🖤Official song and music video out now on the Monster High Youtube channel!!







Katseye’s Unique Merch For Monster High Collaboration

The collaboration also features one-of-a-kind dolls for each Katseye member, designed with unique features like Manon’s waist beads and Yoonchae’s mole, as a testament to their distinct identities. Mattel executive Krista Berger stated that Katseye ’embodies our core values of Monster High—bold creativity, fearless self-expression, and a commitment to lifting up others’. The group also shared their excitement, stating, “Having grown up fans of Monster High dolls and content, recreating ‘Fright Song’ and designing our very own monster identities has been such a dream.”

I'm ngl, I genuinely love these dolls. I'd get them but I just know that they're gonna be some kind of online special release, all be separate and sell out immediately 😭 #MonsterHigh #KATSEYE







Katseye’s ‘Fright Song’ Music Video X Reaction

The collaboration between Katseye and Monster High has been met with positive reactions from both Katseye’s fanbase, the “Eyekons,” and Monster High enthusiasts. On social media platforms like X , fans expressed their excitement, praising the creative concept and the quality of the production. The MV is lauded for its respectful representation of diverse cultures of the members, with some expressing how refreshing it is to see these reimagined versions of Monsters.

presenting to u the only group ever who can make a monster high song sound this good #KATSEYE #FRIGHTSONG #MONSTERHIGH







I love how they stayed true to their country's culture & beliefs in folklore. bravo katseye! another very creative masterpiece! global group indeed! love the visuals, choreo & vocals plus the rap parts too wow! total package girl group! 💯😍👍 #KATSEYE_FRIGHTSONG #MonsterHigh













i need more katseye x monster high this is DROP DEAD FANGILICOUS







katseye ure so cool for dressing up as the winx club and now monsterhigh yalls be collecting early 2000s kids fr 😭💖







Katseye’s Latest Album

On the work front, Katseye released their second album, Beautiful Chaos, in June. The album contains five tracks, along with recently released music videos for ‘Gnarly’, ‘Gabriela’, and ‘Gameboy’. The album has already been a huge success, adding to their success, the music video for ‘Fright Song’ is also racking up millions of views as it effectively marries the nostalgia of the hugely popular Monster High brand and a new fanbase with one of the hottest new girl groups in pop.

