LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Home > Entertainment > Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

Katseye teams up with Monster High for a powerful 2025 remake of the iconic "Fright Song," blending cultural mythology, bold visuals, and custom dolls. The viral music video celebrates fearless self-expression, earning massive praise from fans and pop culture lovers alike.

Katseye's Version Of Monster High Fright Song (Image Credit- X)
Katseye's Version Of Monster High Fright Song (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 15:53:35 IST

The global girl group Katseye is officially teaming up with Mattel’s iconic brand, Monster High, to bring a new version of the franchise’s classic theme song, “Fright Song.” The much awaited collaboration kicked off with a stunning and high quality music video and the unveiling of custom-made dolls for each member.

Katseye In ‘Fright Song’ Music Video

The ‘Fright Song’ music video was released on the official Youtube channel of Monster High. The MV features Katseye members as mythical creatures from their respective cultures. 

Megan embodies the Huli Jing, a Chinese fox spirit, while Lara is the shapeshifter Rakshasa from Indian mythology. Daniela portrays a werewolf from her Latin American heritage, and Sophia plays the vampire known as Manananggal from Filipino lore. Yoonchae portrays Jangsanbeom, or the white tiger from Korea, while Manon represents a sea monster. The MV blends cinematic visuals and eye-catching choreography, showcasing a stunning performance by the members in different high school hallways and lockers.



Katseye’s Unique Merch For Monster High Collaboration 

The collaboration also features one-of-a-kind dolls for each Katseye member, designed with unique features like Manon’s waist beads and Yoonchae’s mole, as a testament to their distinct identities. Mattel executive Krista Berger stated that Katseye ’embodies our core values of Monster High—bold creativity, fearless self-expression, and a commitment to lifting up others’. The group also shared their excitement, stating, “Having grown up fans of Monster High dolls and content, recreating ‘Fright Song’ and designing our very own monster identities has been such a dream.”



Katseye’s ‘Fright Song’ Music Video X Reaction

The collaboration  between Katseye and Monster High has been met with positive reactions from both Katseye’s fanbase, the “Eyekons,” and Monster High enthusiasts. On social media platforms like X , fans expressed their excitement, praising the creative concept and the quality of the production. The MV is lauded for its respectful representation of diverse cultures of the members, with some expressing how refreshing it is to see these reimagined versions of Monsters.











Katseye’s Latest Album

On the work front, Katseye released their second album, Beautiful Chaos, in June. The album contains five tracks, along with recently released music videos for ‘Gnarly’, ‘Gabriela’, and ‘Gameboy’. The album has already been a huge success, adding to their success, the music video for ‘Fright Song’ is also racking up millions of views as it effectively marries the nostalgia of the hugely popular Monster High brand and a new fanbase with one of the hottest new girl groups in pop.

Also Read: Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?

Tags: Fright Song Remake 2025KatseyeMonster High Fright Song

More News

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
Fahadh Faasil’s ₹10 Lakh Keypad Phone Goes Viral: What’s So Special About This Vertu Model?
Watch: John Cena Dodges Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam Challenge, Gets Ambush Attack
Bus Crash Near Shiraz City in Iran Kills At least 15, Leaves 27 Injured
Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian? Hollywood Star Upset Over Daughter Moving In With New Rumoured Lover, Claims Report
India Would Have Won the Lord’s Test Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy: Steve Harmison
Vehicle Crashes into Crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20
Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Report: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Shines with ₹20 Crore Opening
Watch: John Cena’s Shocking Post-Smackdown Moment Caught On Camera
Jailed Americans Freed in Venezuela-El Salvador Migrants Swap Deal
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?