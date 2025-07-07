LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > Entertainment > Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?

Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour Day 2 in Seoul drew big stars like BTS’ J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri, Irene and many more.

Blackpink 'DEADLINE' World Tour

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 18:48:55 IST

BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated DEADLINE World Tour kicked off with a bang at the Goyang Sports Complex, and Day 2 of the Seoul leg on July 6 with not just a number of fans but the whole Korean Entertainment Industry cheering.

The concert, which featured the debut performance of BLACKPINK’s new single “Jump,” drew an impressive lineup of K-pop idols and actors. Here’s the full list of celebrities spotted in the audience, showcasing  camaraderie within the industry.

‘Snowdrop’ Reunion With Jung Hae-In

The Snowdrop star and Jisoo’s former co-star, Jung Hae-In became the highlight of the show again after his previous appearance in  BLACKPINK’s. His presence added a touch of K-drama star power to the event, making ‘Haesoo’ fans go crazy for them.

Heo Nam-jun and Yoon Se-ah, Jisoo’s Snowdrop co-stars joined Hae-In in supporting her, making it a mini-reunion for the drama’s cast

Rosé’s close friend and actress-singer, Hyeri was seen in the audience with a high energy, supporting BLACKPINK,

K-Pop Idols Lined Up In Audience

Several K-Pop idols and artists were seen in the Blackpink concert hooting and cheering for the group, highlighting artist supporting artist energy. 

Reportedly, BTS’ Jhope’s was there in the concert on Jisoo’s invitation, was seen vibing and recording in the audience, a display of camaraderie between the two global K-pop icons. 

were seen enjoying the concert, adding to the third-generation K-pop star power in the crowd. 

The third-generation girls, TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo and Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were also spotted enjoying BLACKPINK’s performance.

Other artists like Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and other idols from LESSERAFIM, IVE and WINNER were there to witness the electrifying performance.

YG Entertainment groups, BABYMONSTER and TREASURE members were seen enjoying the show, further highlighting the family-like support within the agency.

BLACKPINK “DEADLINE” World Tour: A New Journey Ahead

The DEADLINE World Tour, which began on July 5, 2025 to January 25, 2025 marks BLACKPINK’s first group tour since the record-breaking Born Pink World Tour, which sold over 1.8 million tickets across 66 shows.

The group is set to perform 31 shows across 16 cities across Asia, North America and Europe including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London, Tokyo and more.

Also Read: Metro… In Dino Opening Weekend Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu’s Latest Opens Lower Than Jagga Jasoos & Barfi

Tags: blackpinkkpopsouth korea

More News

Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?
China Protests To India Over PM Modi’s Greetings On The Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday
Top 10 Dishes You Must Not Miss If You Are In Australia Or New Zealand
Are BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Insoo Close Friends? DEADLINE Concert Appearance Sparks Buzz
Edgbaston Test: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, And Akash Deep Smash Records in India’s Historic Win Over England
Controversy Erupts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Statement on Marathi People
Sean Diddy Gets Standing Ovation By Inmates On Return To Prison After Trial, Know Why?
Panchayat 4 Actor Jitendra Kumar Breaks Silence on Removed Kissing Scene: “Didn’t Have Reservations”
TG ICET Results 2025 Declared: Download Rank Cards From icet.tgche.ac.in
Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?