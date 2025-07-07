Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?

BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated DEADLINE World Tour kicked off with a bang at the Goyang Sports Complex, and Day 2 of the Seoul leg on July 6 with not just a number of fans but the whole Korean Entertainment Industry cheering.

The concert, which featured the debut performance of BLACKPINK’s new single “Jump,” drew an impressive lineup of K-pop idols and actors. Here’s the full list of celebrities spotted in the audience, showcasing camaraderie within the industry.

‘Snowdrop’ Reunion With Jung Hae-In

The Snowdrop star and Jisoo’s former co-star, Jung Hae-In became the highlight of the show again after his previous appearance in BLACKPINK’s. His presence added a touch of K-drama star power to the event, making ‘Haesoo’ fans go crazy for them.

Heo Nam-jun and Yoon Se-ah, Jisoo’s Snowdrop co-stars joined Hae-In in supporting her, making it a mini-reunion for the drama’s cast

Rosé’s close friend and actress-singer, Hyeri was seen in the audience with a high energy, supporting BLACKPINK,

K-Pop Idols Lined Up In Audience

Several K-Pop idols and artists were seen in the Blackpink concert hooting and cheering for the group, highlighting artist supporting artist energy.

Reportedly, BTS’ Jhope’s was there in the concert on Jisoo’s invitation, was seen vibing and recording in the audience, a display of camaraderie between the two global K-pop icons.

were seen enjoying the concert, adding to the third-generation K-pop star power in the crowd.

The third-generation girls, TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo and Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were also spotted enjoying BLACKPINK’s performance.

Other artists like Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and other idols from LESSERAFIM, IVE and WINNER were there to witness the electrifying performance.

YG Entertainment groups, BABYMONSTER and TREASURE members were seen enjoying the show, further highlighting the family-like support within the agency.

BLACKPINK “DEADLINE” World Tour: A New Journey Ahead

The DEADLINE World Tour, which began on July 5, 2025 to January 25, 2025 marks BLACKPINK’s first group tour since the record-breaking Born Pink World Tour, which sold over 1.8 million tickets across 66 shows.

The group is set to perform 31 shows across 16 cities across Asia, North America and Europe including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London, Tokyo and more.

