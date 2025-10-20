LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Regrets Rude Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan, Issues Heartfelt Apology Saying ‘I Got Very…’

KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Regrets Rude Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan, Issues Heartfelt Apology Saying ‘I Got Very…’

Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old KBC 17 contestant, faced backlash for rude behaviour toward Amitabh Bachchan. After viral clips sparked debate, he issued a heartfelt apology, admitting he was nervous and promising to be more respectful in the future.

KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Apologises to Amitabh Bachchan After Viral Controversy (Pc: X)
KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Apologises to Amitabh Bachchan After Viral Controversy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 20, 2025 17:24:19 IST

KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Regrets Rude Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan, Issues Heartfelt Apology Saying ‘I Got Very…’

The recent season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 17) was engulfed in a social media storm with a 10-year-old junior contestant, Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat, who drew notoriety for his overconfidence and at times disrespectful manner with the venerable Amitabh Bachchan. Ishit commented on Mr. Bachchan wasting time explaining rules; he modulated his behavior when repeatedly imploring the host to “lock karo” (lock it) before he could even hear out the options.

His disrespectful attitude to the veteran host was criticized by many viewers of the show. Clips of this episode soon went viral and birthed a staunch argument on a national platform concerning youthful enthusiasm and behavior. Some folks looked at Ishit’s untimely downfall after answering a question for ₹25,000 his last on the show without a hint of remorse, as perhaps karmic justice, calling for humility.

Confident Kid or Arrogant Contestant?

Both attributes of the self-assured young contender were distinguishing features but also the undoing of the latter. Critics said the mannerisms went beyond mere excitement and labeled that kind of tone as arrogance aimed at one of the most recognized personalities in India. For example, Ishit insisted on rushing, with several interruptions and blatant statements like, “I know the rules, so don’t sit and explain them to me.”

A part of the audience expressed disappointment at him, but some, including a few public figures, defended his act by adding that he was under pressure and, as a result, nervous being under the national television camera.



This polemical reaction evoked a greater national debate about contemporary parenting, specifically regarding the fine dividing line between inculcating self-confidence and disallowing the inculcation of respect.

The Heartfelt Regret: “I Got Very Nervous”

After about one week of the episode having gone on air, the young participant went to social media with a heartfelt public apology. Speaking in a written note that accompanied the video, he said, “I really want to apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people feel hurt or disappointed at what I said and I do regret it. At that moment, I got very nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong, because it was not my intention to be rude.”

He respects Mr Bachchan and the entire team of KBC so much. More so, Ishit acknowledged learning a very serious lesson, henceforth promising to be more “humble, respectful, and thoughtful” in the future, which is an indication of his maturity in such an acute face of online scrutiny. Mixed reactions greeted his apology-The KBC Boy, with many applauding his admission to the mistake.

Also Read: Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 5:24 PM IST
