Sunday, October 20, 2024
Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep was visibly heartbroken at the funeral of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev. He received comfort from former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other loved ones during this difficult time.

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Actor Kichcha Sudeep was engulfed in grief as he bid farewell to his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, who passed away on Sunday morning. The heartbreaking moment was captured as politicians, celebrities, and friends offered their condolences, with former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seen comforting Sudeep during this difficult time.

Sudeep’s sorrow was palpable as he received guests at his home. Photos shared on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), depict the actor breaking down in the arms of Basavaraj Bommai.

The former Chief Minister, who had a close relationship with Sudeep’s late father, Sanjeev Saroovar, shared his emotional tribute on social media. Sudeep was seen laying his head near his mother’s body, surrounded by family members, who also offered their support.

Bommai expressed his profound sadness in a press release, stating, “The passing of Saroja, the mother of actor Sudeep, is a great loss for me and my family. She was the epitome of motherly affection, always welcoming anyone who visited her home with warmth. She was truly like Annapoorneshwari, serving food and treating guests with care and love for many years whenever we visited. Her absence has brought me personal grief. I pray that God gives Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss.”

Outpouring Of Condolences

The news of Saroja’s death has resonated deeply throughout Karnataka’s political and entertainment circles, prompting an outpouring of condolences. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X to express his sympathies, underscoring the impact of her passing on the community. Pawan Kalyan, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, also shared a heartfelt message of support.

Watch the video here:

Fellow actor Shiva Rajkumar visited Sudeep to pay his respects, demonstrating the solidarity within the film industry during this trying period. Rishab Shetty extended his condolences via X, writing, “My deepest condolences to you, @KicchaSudeep Sir, on the loss of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Saroja Sanjeev’s Legacy

Saroja Sanjeev passed away at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, after battling age-related health issues. Her body was later transported to their residence in JP Nagar, allowing friends and admirers to pay their last respects. Sudeep’s mother was widely cherished not just by her family but also by the many who had the privilege of knowing her warmth and hospitality.

basavaraj bommai Entertainment News Kichcha Sudeep viral video
