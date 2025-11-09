Kim Kardashian disclosed that she had once again not passed the California bar examination so this surely was a major blow in her multiyear pursuit of a legal career. Even though she succeeded on her fourth attempt in 2021 in passing the First Year Law Students’ Exam known as the ‘baby bar’, this full bar result simply reaffirms the difficultness of the process since California’s pass rate for first-time takers is just barely above 50%. Yet, Kardashian’s reaction has been very encouraging, instead of withdrawing, she expressed her determination once again, making it very clear that she is not giving up and will keep on studying even harder.

Kim Kardashian Fails Bar Exam Again, Says ‘No Giving Up’ In Instagram Motivation Post

A portion of the motives of Kardashian is her legal upbringing which is both personal and family: her father, Robert Kardashian Sr was very famous for being part of the OJ Simpson defence team, and her long standing advocacy for criminal justice reform had been always along with her public image. While announcing her bar exam result, she took the opportunity of her typical frankness and sarcasm, saying ‘Well, I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well dressed one on TV … Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up, just more studying and even more determination.’ Her statement that ‘falling short isn’t failure, it’s fuel’ shows how she is viewing the whole process in a positive light, i.e. as a stepping stone rather than a stumbling block.

Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Journey

Kardashian’s journey moving ahead is a narrative that depicts the hardships to enter the legal profession through unconventional paths and at the same time, the interaction between celebrity and serious academic work. The use of her public platform brings to light the inherent tension, the need to prioritize business and entertainment along with the legal study that is rigorous, all of this happening under the watchful eyes. Although the road is still rough, her resolve indicates that this recent development will not be the last chapter. With the same determination, she is prepared to give the test another try thus turning her progress into a tale of endurance and not just ambition.

Also Read: Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours