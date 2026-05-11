‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei attacks 2015 nuclear deal donald trump Hantavirus case British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner reportedly reacted with intense anger and shock after Kim Kardashian’s private sex tape was leaked in 2007, calling it a deeply emotional moment as a mother. The incident, though scandalous, later became a turning point that contributed to the family’s rise in global fame and media influence.

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day (Image: @kimkardashian Via Instagram)
‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day (Image: @kimkardashian Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 08:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

The Kardashian family rose to fame through several events, like the show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, however their 2007 sex tape leak became their most famous moment. The Kardashian family experienced their most controversial moment when their private sex tape was leaked in 2007. The family experienced their first major media exposure because of the highly publicized scandal which reached sensational levels at that time. The story developed from a personal and distressing experience into a global phenomenon which Kim Kardashian has discussed for several years.

What Did Kris Jenner Say About Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape?

When Kris Jenner first heard the tape, she was shocked and angry, as per the accounts of the incident. But as a mother, her response was one of concern and anguish because she had to deal with the realization that her daughter’s personal life was being made public. It was embarrassing not only for the family, but also emotionally devastating as it was a violation of privacy that quickly made its way through the media and entertainment world.



It is reported that in moments of pure emotion, Kris Jenner was extremely angry, saying something like ‘As a mother, I wanted to kill her’. This is an expression of extreme frustration, but takes its meaning in the context of emotional overload and not literal intent. It captured the depth of her immediate reaction, an expression of shock, protectiveness and anger stemming from the circumstances of the leak, and helplessness of seeing her daughter being subjected to global scrutiny.

Kris Jenner’s Reaction Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

But this was not a simple reaction to emotion, rather a tipping point that changed the public narrative of the family. With her sharp managerial instincts, Kris Jenner was keenly aware of the attention being sought and started to concentrate on how to handle the story. Kim Kardashian decided to fight off the scandal and focus on managing the public perception instead, all to build a bigger entertainment brand for the family. This represented a paradigm change in the way of achieving fame and making a brand.



Did The Sex Tape Help Kim Kardashian To Build Her Career?

It subsequently became one of the many factors that contributed to the Kardashian empire’s growth over time, and eventually, reality TV success, fashion endeavours, and world famous fame. The entire situation turned into a cultural event and an event of importance to the people, becoming a story that altered the face of modern celebrity influence. It has been used as an example of the interaction between the media, controversy, and image management, leading to the creation of a brand for public figures.

Also Read: Why Is Dua Lipa Suing Samsung? Grammy Winning Pop-Star Demands $15 Million In Massive Legal Battle

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kim Kardashian sex tapekim Kardashian sex tape 2007Kris Jennerkris jenner kim Kardashian sex tapeKris Jenner on kim sex tape

RELATED News

Why Is Dua Lipa Suing Samsung? Grammy Winning Pop-Star Demands $15 Million In Massive Legal Battle

Kiara Advani Breaks Down While Talking About Postpartum Struggles: My Whole Life, I Have Been So Other-Centric

Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Send Rs 10 Crore In 2 Days Or You Will Be Shot

Money Heist Season 6 Coming? Fans Excited As Netflix Drops Major Universe Update, What Can You Expect

Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

LATEST NEWS

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

PM Modi Urges Indians to “Not Buy Gold” for One Year Amid West Asia War – What Does It Mean for Gold Prices, Demand, Forex and the Rupee?

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran’s Supreme Leader Is…’

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On UAE, Kuwait And Qatar Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

China’s April Exports Surge, Trade Surplus Expands Ahead of Trump Visit

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Taiwan Policy Unchanged Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting, Senior US Officials Confirm

Taiwan Policy Unchanged Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting, Senior US Officials Confirm

Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day
‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day
‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day
‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

QUICK LINKS