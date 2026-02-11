Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Kohrra Season 2 Review: The fog returns to Punjab, and so does the unease. Kohrra Season 2 dives back into its stark, emotionally heavy world with a murder that feels as personal as it is brutal. This time, the story shifts to Dalerpura, where a woman’s body is discovered in a barn, setting off an investigation that slowly unravels buried secrets, fractured relationships, and long-suppressed grief.

Kohrra Season 2, directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, has finally hit Netflix on 11 February 2026. The story once again centres on a crime unfolding in the semi-rural belt of Punjab, presented in a raw and straightforward style. There’s no gloss, no exaggerated theatrics, and that restraint is precisely what sets the series apart.

Kohrra Season 2 Review

The new chapter unfolds in Dalerpura, a town close to the Punjab border, where ASI Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) has relocated after transferring from Jagrana in search of a calmer, more stable life. The discovery of Preet Bajwa’s (Pooja Bhamrah) body in a barn pulls him straight into another grim investigation.

The probe is led by Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh), who takes charge of the case with steady authority. Initially, the murder appears to stem from family tension and property-related disputes. As the inquiry progresses, fingers begin to point at multiple suspects, including Preet’s NRI husband Sam Bajwa (Rannvijay Singha), her brother Baljinder Atwal (Anuraaj Arora), and even a local dance instructor.

The series presents a version of Punjab that mainstream cinema seldom explores. It feels raw, grounded, and authentic, steering clear of polished, larger-than-life imagery. At the same time, the narrative extends beyond the central crime, delving into the inner worlds and personal struggles of its characters.

Kohrra Season 2 Story

Kohrra Season 2 continues its gritty Punjabi noir narrative. The story follows Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi and his new colleague, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, as they probe the chilling murder of Preet Bajwa, whose body is found inside a barn in Dalerpura.

Kohrra Season 2 Cast

Kohrra Season 2 cast includes Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Anuraag Arora, Mandeep Kaur Ghai, Muskan Arora, and Pooja Bhamrah.

