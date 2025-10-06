LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "KPop Demon Hunters" Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally

"KPop Demon Hunters," the animated Netflix film featuring vocalists EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna, blends influences from K-Pop and Black American hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar. The film’s soundtrack has been a global sensation, amassing over 3 billion streams and topping the Billboard charts, with the breakout hit “Golden” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The soundtrack became the first animated film album in years to top the Billboard 200 charts and featured four songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 simultaneously. The movie broke multiple viewership records on Netflix, becoming its most popular English-language film with over 236 million views to date. The lead vocalists made their live debut on Saturday Night Live, further cementing the soundtrack's cultural impact. Directors Kang and Appelhans are considering sequels, buoyed by Oscar and Grammy buzz.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 6, 2025 15:16:45 IST

By Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -While the lead vocalists in animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” are largely inspired by the work of other K-Pop artists, EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna said they also admire Black American hip-hop stars like Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott and Doechii.  “I think I discovered West Coast rap in high school, and I learned a lot about storytelling, lyricism and rhythm,” Korean American rapper and singer Rei Ami said. All three vocalists told Reuters that rapper and record producer Lamar’s music had particularly impacted their musical styles.  “His (Lamar’s) flow is insane, cadence, his way of writing, his way of vocal producing, I learned a lot from that,” Korean American singer and songwriter EJAE said.  “KPop Demon Hunters,” directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and available on Netflix, is trending around the world. Its soundtrack has dominated the charts this summer, boasting more than 3 billion global streams to date, and breakout hit “Golden” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Netflix reported in August. The streaming platform reported on Tuesday that the movie was currently its most popular English-language film. A sing-along version of “KPop Demon Hunters” topped the domestic box office during its opening weekend on August 23 and 24, in what appeared to be a historic first for Netflix.  The action-packed movie received 2.1 billion on-demand audio and video streams in the U.S. across all platforms and earned a total of 5.4 billion minutes watched on Netflix in the U.S. by late September, according to Luminate. Luminate added it was the most-consumed soundtrack in the U.S. so far this year when looking at album sales and streaming equivalents.  FIRST LIVE PERFORMANCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE While the first live performance for the lead trio of “KPop Demon Hunters” was originally going to be October 7 when the singers will perform “Golden” on “The Tonight Show,” there was a surprise performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday, which marked their official live singing debut together. EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna performed “Golden” during an SNL skit with host, singer Bad Bunny. “It’s official,” the singers said in unison, talking about the upcoming performance on “The Tonight Show.” “These girls, it’s an honor being on stage with them,” Rei Ami said, noting that for her, this history-making moment is “overdue.”  The movie, which came out on June 20, follows a K-pop girl group called HUNTR/X, comprised of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are also a trio of demon hunters that perform K-pop music to impress fans and combat demons. EJAE provides the singing voice for the lead singer Rumi and cowrote “Golden,” which she performs with Rei Ami, who sings as Zoey, and Audrey Nuna, who’s the vocalist for Mira. The film was produced by Sony Pictures Animation.  With the musical movie continuing to trend, directors Kang and Appelhans said they are considering what the future may hold. Both said they are thinking about a potential sequel, but right now, they are just trying to take their busy schedules day by day.   They are also appreciative of the Oscar and Grammy awards buzz they have received. “It’s an honor to be even recognized, to be potential nominees,” Kang said.  (Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Jane Ross; Editing by Mary Milliken, Jamie Freed and Diane Craft) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:14 PM IST
