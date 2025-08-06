Kris Jenner’s Photoshop Fail Sparks “Six Toes” Jokes, Kardashian Clan’s Editing Woes Continue

Kris Jenner tried to serve a glam moment, but the internet had other plans. She recently posted a few photos from her mom MJ’s 91st birthday celebration at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. She looked classy as always decked out in an elegant outfit, heels on, glass in hand.

Kris Jenner’s “Six Toes” Spark Photoshop Rumors, Kim and Kylie Have Been There Too

But eagle-eyed fans weren’t focused on the fashion. Instead, they zoomed in on her left foot and collectively asked: wait, does she have six toes?

The comments came in fast: “Six toe steppa!”, “What in the Benjamin Button is going on here?”, and the classic, “Am I tripping or does she have six toes?” It didn’t take long before the whole thing went viral, with people joking about Photoshop gone wrong (again).

The Kardashian-Jenners’ Ongoing Photoshop Struggles (and the Viral Toe Fails)

This isn’t the first time someone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been accused of heavy photo editing. Kim and Kylie have both been called out for toe-related confusion in past shoots. Kim even had to post a video once counting her own toes to prove they were all there and just squished from her heels.

Kris herself has faced editing backlash before, too. Fans have noticed her hands, neck, and even arms looking a bit too airbrushed in some pics. Basically, if there’s a Photoshop mistake to make, someone in this family has probably done it.

Still, some people think these “fails” might not even be accidents. One fan joked that they do it on purpose now because every time it happens, they go viral.

Whether it’s a weird camera angle, a heel mishap, or just a slip of the editing tool, one thing’s for sure: the internet never misses a beat. Or a toe.

Also Read: After Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Spills The Secrets Of Her Multiple Surgeries Including Botox And Salmon Sperm Facials