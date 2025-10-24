LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan France news delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

Netflix’s Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Part 2 continues the epic saga with nine intense episodes, unveiling the final, most brutal days of the war. Stunning animation, a powerful storyline, and stellar voice performances bring the ancient epic to life once again.

Kurukshetra Season 2 on Netflix: Epic War Reignites – Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer Revealed (Pc: X)
Kurukshetra Season 2 on Netflix: Epic War Reignites – Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer Revealed (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 24, 2025 17:16:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

In the second part of Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, an animated series currently streaming on Netflix, the epic Mahabharata war took on enormous proportions. 

Part 2 is a fitting title for this nine-episode series, which includes the remains of the 18-day war that ensued from the ongoing plot immediately following Part 1 and resulted in unprecedented physical and moral devastation on a massive scale. 

Fans who appreciated the show’s blend of contemporary animation style with the philosophy that is profoundly embedded in the ancient text will be able to head straight for the final reckoning, practically throwing cinematic senses and emotional destruction on the horizon.

Release And Plot Details 

On October 24, 2025, Kurukshetra Part 2 was made available all over the world on Netflix, as a full-fledged release of the series following Part 1 earlier in the month.

The final instalment culminates in a dramatic turn, focusing on the last and most brutal nine days of the war. The grand saga offers viewers a glimpse of intense confrontations that examine the price of duty and ambition. Less centered on the throne, the story draws closely on the spiritual destruction wrought by war, marking critical moments in the tragic downfall of major heroes with Duryodhana’s final fate.

A trailer resplendent in visuals of heavy drama and fire-streaked battlegrounds summarizes the center theme with a haunting line: “Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega.”

Cast And Creative Vision 

The second part retains its original creative team along with the talented voice cast who brought the legendary characters to life. Anu Sikka conceived and created it, while Ujaan Ganguly is a writer-director.

The original Hindi voice cast bestows beauty and depth to very complex roles: Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishna, Saumya Daan as Arjuna, and Pawan Kalra as Duryodhana, among some of the talented artists.

Apart from being an imaginative yet convenient adaptation through the popular poet and lyricist Gulzar, thus, his lyrical genius adds a deeper, mellower, soul-sensuousness, joins mythological pasts, and connects to the modern animated vision. All nine remaining episodes are now streaming to complete the 18-episode saga.

Also Read: Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kurukshetra Season 2Netflix Kurukshetra

RELATED News

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

Who’s Sachin Sanghvi? ‘Stree 2’ Songs Composer, Briefly Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman

World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company: Not Apple, Not Nvidia, But This Adult Content Company With Only 42 Employees, Name Is…

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

LATEST NEWS

Louvre Museum Heist Video: Rare Clip Shows Thieves Calmly Flee With €88 Million Crown Jewels From Apollo Gallery

5th Edition of 3D GEM 2025 Showcases India’s Leadership in 3D Printing & 3D Visualisation at IISc Bengaluru

Chhath Puja 2025 in Bihar: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in Bihar for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 25, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Be Wary Of Snakes

Analysis-Investors use dotcom era playbook to dodge AI bubble risks

Wall St futures extend gains after September inflation data

Chhath Puja 2025 in UP: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in UP for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Slot 'not worried' about Salah's form as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford

Why Some iPhone 17 Pro Max Units In Cosmic Orange Colour Are Turning Pink? Here’s The Reason

What Is ‘Continue Research’? Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal Launches $25 Million Fund To Decode Human Ageing, Netizens Ask If Science Can Unlock The Secret To Living Forever

Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?
Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?
Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?
Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

QUICK LINKS