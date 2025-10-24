Kurukshetra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer, When Is Netflix Dropping The Epic Saga Next?

In the second part of Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, an animated series currently streaming on Netflix, the epic Mahabharata war took on enormous proportions.

Part 2 is a fitting title for this nine-episode series, which includes the remains of the 18-day war that ensued from the ongoing plot immediately following Part 1 and resulted in unprecedented physical and moral devastation on a massive scale.

Fans who appreciated the show’s blend of contemporary animation style with the philosophy that is profoundly embedded in the ancient text will be able to head straight for the final reckoning, practically throwing cinematic senses and emotional destruction on the horizon.

Release And Plot Details

On October 24, 2025, Kurukshetra Part 2 was made available all over the world on Netflix, as a full-fledged release of the series following Part 1 earlier in the month.

The final instalment culminates in a dramatic turn, focusing on the last and most brutal nine days of the war. The grand saga offers viewers a glimpse of intense confrontations that examine the price of duty and ambition. Less centered on the throne, the story draws closely on the spiritual destruction wrought by war, marking critical moments in the tragic downfall of major heroes with Duryodhana’s final fate.

A trailer resplendent in visuals of heavy drama and fire-streaked battlegrounds summarizes the center theme with a haunting line: “Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega.”

Cast And Creative Vision

The second part retains its original creative team along with the talented voice cast who brought the legendary characters to life. Anu Sikka conceived and created it, while Ujaan Ganguly is a writer-director.

The original Hindi voice cast bestows beauty and depth to very complex roles: Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishna, Saumya Daan as Arjuna, and Pawan Kalra as Duryodhana, among some of the talented artists.

Apart from being an imaginative yet convenient adaptation through the popular poet and lyricist Gulzar, thus, his lyrical genius adds a deeper, mellower, soul-sensuousness, joins mythological pasts, and connects to the modern animated vision. All nine remaining episodes are now streaming to complete the 18-episode saga.

