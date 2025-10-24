LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Dhanush’s heartfelt Tamil drama Idli Kadai, co-starring Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, begins streaming on Netflix from October 29, 2025. The film explores family roots, tradition, and ambition, releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Idli Kadai OTT Release on Netflix: Dhanush & Nithya Menen’s Tamil Family Drama Streams from Oct 29 (Pc: X)
Idli Kadai OTT Release on Netflix: Dhanush & Nithya Menen’s Tamil Family Drama Streams from Oct 29 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 24, 2025 15:21:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Dhanush’s latest directorial and acting undertaking, the melodious Tamil familial drama, Idli Kadai now stands at the cusp of its digital debut, inviting within palatial living rooms the tale of home, tradition, and culinary passion.

Also Read: Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

You Might Be Interested In

The film also has a strong ensemble including Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, winning audiences over with the emotional core and relatable story for a man caught between global aspirations and humble village roots based on his father’s traditional idli shop.

Fans engaged with the movie on-screen and bought tickets last October 1 before the makers proceeded to release the movie on the streaming platform.

Platform and Date Details

The very wait of family entertainer Idli Kadai opens officially streaming on the platform Netflix on October 29, 2025. Surprisingly shorthanded to a little less than a month from the actual back wall theatrical show, the digital release will save those fans who miss out on theatrics.

The filmmakers ensure maximum reach by bringing out the film in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This multi-lingual launch reflects the universality of themes such as family legacy and one’s origin the film addresses.

Dhanush’s Dual Role & Ensemble Cast

For Dhanush, the film is a really important project as he not only plays the title character of Murugan, but also took on the tasks of writing and directing it as well. This is a huge draw for the movie, getting Dhanush’s very strong effort both as a lead actor and creative force. Ivli Kadai also has the added plus factor of Dhanush with Nithya Menen, who created magic in another successful film.

The very seasoned set of actors such as Rajkiran and Sathyaraj adds prestige to the family of the deep rural set, while Arun Vijay plays the antagonist. Yet another major talking point is G. V. Prakash Kumar, who has composed the film’s music, which beautifully syncs into the emotional beats of the narration.

Also Read: Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhanushIdli Kadai OTT releaseidli-kadai

RELATED News

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

LATEST NEWS

How does sugar affect our heart health?

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

VW SAYS SHORT-TERM IMPACTS ON PRODUCTION NETWORK OF THE GROUP CANNOT GENERALLY BE RULED OUT

VW SAYS PRODUCTION AT OUR GERMAN SITES IS SECURED FOR THE COMING WEEK – UP TO AND INCLUDING THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

A Day Of Backward Politics In Bihar As PM Modi Remembers Karpoori Thakur, Congress Recalls Sitaram Kesri’s Contribution For 1st Time

Rustom Kerawalla honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2025-26

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

Who’s Mehul Goswami? Indian Man ‘Earned’ Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US,  Now Faces 15-Year Jail

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online
Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online
Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online
Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

QUICK LINKS