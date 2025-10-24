Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Dhanush’s latest directorial and acting undertaking, the melodious Tamil familial drama, Idli Kadai now stands at the cusp of its digital debut, inviting within palatial living rooms the tale of home, tradition, and culinary passion.

The film also has a strong ensemble including Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, winning audiences over with the emotional core and relatable story for a man caught between global aspirations and humble village roots based on his father’s traditional idli shop.

Fans engaged with the movie on-screen and bought tickets last October 1 before the makers proceeded to release the movie on the streaming platform.

Platform and Date Details

The very wait of family entertainer Idli Kadai opens officially streaming on the platform Netflix on October 29, 2025. Surprisingly shorthanded to a little less than a month from the actual back wall theatrical show, the digital release will save those fans who miss out on theatrics.

The filmmakers ensure maximum reach by bringing out the film in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This multi-lingual launch reflects the universality of themes such as family legacy and one’s origin the film addresses.

Dhanush’s Dual Role & Ensemble Cast

For Dhanush, the film is a really important project as he not only plays the title character of Murugan, but also took on the tasks of writing and directing it as well. This is a huge draw for the movie, getting Dhanush’s very strong effort both as a lead actor and creative force. Ivli Kadai also has the added plus factor of Dhanush with Nithya Menen, who created magic in another successful film.

The very seasoned set of actors such as Rajkiran and Sathyaraj adds prestige to the family of the deep rural set, while Arun Vijay plays the antagonist. Yet another major talking point is G. V. Prakash Kumar, who has composed the film’s music, which beautifully syncs into the emotional beats of the narration.

