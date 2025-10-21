LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah's Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil heist thriller Mask is set for OTT release on Zee5. After a successful theatrical run, fans can soon stream this action-packed suspense film featuring Velu’s high-stakes detective story, with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by R.D. Rajasekhar.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 21, 2025 13:17:12 IST

Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

The viewers are relieved because Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil heist thriller ‘Mask’ will be available for streaming on digital platforms, both for fans who enjoyed the tension-filled story on the big screen and for those who missed watching its theatrical screening.

The debut directorial venture of Vikarnan Ashok just got a digital release done for his action-packed mass entertainer where Kavin features as Velu, an ingenious private detective trapped in a high-profile scenario, alongside Andrea, an actress also in the film as a producer.

Having had his run at the box office, the producers indeed sealed a deal for this movie to stream online; thus, it will soon be accessible to Indians and viewers around the world from the comforts of their homes. This is one of the most awaited OTT releases into Tamil cinema after successful theatrical windows.

OTT Platform And Release Window

The Prime platform has confirmed its title as the post-theatrical release destination of the Kavin-starrer, with Zee5 acquiring the digital streaming rights to the suspense thriller. Although an exact streaming date is usually announced at a date closer to the premiere, the industry dictum suggests that a window of approximately four to six weeks, after the release of a film in theatres, is the general norm for its OTT release.



Thus fans can expect quite possibly very soon after its last theatrical screening, in line with contemporary streaming schedules for major Tamil releases, to see the film debut on Zee5. Keep a close watch on the official handles of Zee5 for the specific date announcement, which often aligns with a festive or weekend launch to maximize viewership.

Key Cast And Production Insight

Besides, the pair of Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah is an alluring one; in tandem with a fine supporting cast of Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, and Bala Saravanan.This film is a result of creative collaboration in co-production by Andrea Jeremiah The Show Must Go On and Black Madras Films.

He has brought in celebrated filmmaker Vetrimaaran as mentor to give the project thumping gravity. With ace cinematographer R.D. Rajasekhar’s vision and National Award-winning musical score by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the technical aspects promise a slick and gripping experience for the viewers on digital platforms.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:17 PM IST
