Home > Entertainment > 'Kya Hoga Aage Jaake?': Sunny Kaushal Says Family Is Both Excited And Nervous About Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

‘Kya Hoga Aage Jaake?’: Sunny Kaushal Says Family Is Both Excited And Nervous About Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy

Sunny Kaushal reveals the Kaushal family is both excited and nervous as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prepare to welcome their first baby. The couple’s official announcement has sparked love, anticipation, and heartfelt emotions across the family and fans alike.

‘Kya Hoga Aage Jaake?’: Sunny Kaushal Shares Kaushal Family’s Joy and Nervousness Over Katrina’s Pregnancy (Pc: Instagram)
‘Kya Hoga Aage Jaake?’: Sunny Kaushal Shares Kaushal Family’s Joy and Nervousness Over Katrina’s Pregnancy (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 10:47:10 IST

‘Kya Hoga Aage Jaake?’: Sunny Kaushal Says Family Is Both Excited And Nervous About Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy

The Kaushal household is now amidst a jubilant and delicate nervousness as preparations are in full swing for the receiving of another family member. Following the official announcement that parents-to-be-for-the-first-time Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had made regarding this good news, the emotions of their family were openly shared by Vicky’s younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

At a recent event, Sunny put it aptly: “Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake.” This loving statement, meaning in gist “”Everyone is very happy, and nervous too, wondering what will happen next,”‘ could not have depicted better the mixed emotions surrounding this very large milestone.

The journey of parenthood changes the very fibers of one’s life, and for a family as close-knit as the Kaushals, this will be a shared experience filled with great expectations. Everyone is now counting the days with bated breath, together in love for the baby who is soon to arrive.

Emotional Countdown: Anticipation and Joy

The words ‘kya hoga aage jaake’ speak of a natural anxiety that accompanies any major transition in life, however beautiful that transition might be; the parenthood being one. To Vicky and Katrina, a power couple married in a dreamy, super-private ceremony in December 2021, this chapter is an immensely personal change. The nervousness, however, has been overtaken by theirs and their family’s excitement.

An official pregnancy announcement was made through a lovely black-and-white polaroid featuring the couple, wherein Katrina lovingly cradled her baby bump, and congratulations flooded in from several Bollywood colleagues and fans across the world. While everybody seems to radiate joy, it’s evident from the couple and their family that they are ready to take on this life-altering journey with the entire family behind them.

New Roles: Chachu Excitement and Family Support

Sunny Kaushal’s latest charmingly special role is going to be a father-to-be Chachu – delight clearly personal. His indication of a shared nervousness deepens the portrait of family involved and caring of each other. The support system is all-important as Vicky and Katrina together pass through the last stretch of the pregnancy.

Reports are all suggesting that Katrina is already into her third trimester, which indicates that the big day is fast approaching. This is well characterized by the collective wait and preparations, well underlining the strong-knitted family within the Kaushal family, well heartwarming in welcoming’ good news’ into an open heart but with realistic nerves about the beautiful uncertainties of the future.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS