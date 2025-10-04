LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

Taylor Swift shares how NFL star Travis Kelce orchestrated a grand backyard engagement, complete with hidden photographers and a bespoke diamond ring, showing his meticulous attention to her subtle wishes. Fans are swooning over the viral, romantic surprise.

Taylor Swift Reveals Travis Kelce’s Surprise Backyard Engagement (Pc: Instagram)
Taylor Swift Reveals Travis Kelce’s Surprise Backyard Engagement (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 4, 2025 11:04:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

Taylor Swift, beaming with joy from the success of her new album The Life of a Showgirl and glimmering with a stunning diamond on her finger, has given her fans the full lowdown about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. In an interview, she revealed that the outgoing Chiefs tight end put together a massive, grandiose surprise right in their own backyard, and he simply “crushed it.” The now-viral proposal, complete with flower-filled photos, was a masterpiece in distraction and meticulous planning, showing that Kelce’s true commitment goes far beyond the football field.

The Hidden Photographer Play

Kelce concocted the perfect plan to keep his fiancée completely in the dark. Swift was busy at his house recording an episode of New Heights podcast with Kelce and his brother, Jason. Unbeknownst to her, a crew was painstakingly preparing the backyard. State Fact: While it lasted nearly four hours for the podcast recording, the transformation of the garden included bringing in a temporary, strategic wall of thick hedges.

These added greeneries served a twofold purpose – providing a romantic backdrop for intimate moments and more importantly, concealing Swift’s very own tour photographer who would shoot the moment from inside the bush.

The Thoughtful Ring Flex

Not only was the proposal setting surprising, but indeed Kelce’s attention to detail is truly 10/10. Stateful Fact: About a year and a half prior to the proposal, Swift had casually shown a video of a particular jeweler, Kindred Lubeck, who does very elaborate, hand-engraved goldwork rather than some of the more widely known jewelers. The ring that Kelce eventually presented to Swift had an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, but she recognized the unique craftsmanship immediately.

She admitted shock at the realization he had been “paying attention to everything” and designed the bespoke piece with the artist she had subconsciously pointed him toward years earlier. It was the ultimate demonstration of knowing her deepest, most subtle wishes.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Drops 12th Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Crashes Spotify As Fans Call It Her Diary

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Taylor SwiftTAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGEMENTTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!
Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!
Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!
Taylor Swift Reveals How NFL Star Travis Kelce Surprised Her With Engagement – A True Showstopper Moment!

QUICK LINKS