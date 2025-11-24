Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Was Once Involved In A Legal Battle, Was Summoned By The Court In Cheating Case For THIS Reason

Veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, passed on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89 in his residence in Mumbai. He was afflicted with a chronic illness. Prime minister, Narendra Modi, was saddened by the passing of the aged actor.

The death of He-Man of Bollywood was described by the Prime Minister as the end of an era in the Indian films. The death of Dharmendra Ji will be the farewell of an Indian film. He was a legendary movie star, a phenomenal actor who added flair and personality to all his roles, PM Modi wrote in his post about him, X.

When Dharmendra was summoned by court in cheating case

On December 5, 2024, the Patiala House Court of Delhi had summoned Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others on a cheating case involving Garam Dharam Dhaba.

One of the accused summoned had appealed to the Summoning to a session court. Further Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor gave a notice to the complainant, Sushil Kumar, on December 20, 2024.

In a hearing held on February 6, 2025, the sessions court was notified that the matter was amicably resolved, and the respondent has decided to dismiss his complaint case in front of the Trial Court.

It was also prayed that to that extent an application has already been transferred by the respondent before Ld. Trial Court which is scheduled on February 10, 2025. He asked this issue to be posted once the said complaint is withdrawn on the said date.

The case was then resolved and the Magistrate court informed the same.

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s legal case

In another hearing before the session court on February 18, it was presented that the matter has been settled and the case is compounded. Thus, they desired to retract the revision petition. The revision petition was to be withdrawn on February 20.

The summons were made on a Complaint made by a Delhi business man who claimed that he was cheated by being lured to invest in franchise of Garam Dharam Dhaba.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Yashdeep Chahal had put summons over Dharam Singh Deol (Dharmendra) and two others as accused persons in a case of cheating.

The prima facie evidence on record has shown that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and ingredients of the offence of cheating are disclosed, as Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal had stated in the summoning order dated on December 5.

On October 9, 2020, the court rejected an application to seek a direction of registration of FIR. The court however had taken cognizance of complaint and ordered the complainant to produce evidence. The complainant Sushil Kumar was represented by advocate D D Pandey.

The complainant Sushil Kumar was that during one month in the year 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharam Singh Deol offering to offer him a franchise of Garam Dharma Dhaba in NH-24/NH-9, UP.

It is alleged that the complainant was enticed to invest in the franchise on the assumption that the branches of said restaurant at Connaught Place and Murthal, Haryana were registering a monthly turnover of about 70 to 80 Lakh.

The complainant had been assured that he will be required to deposit an amount of 41 lakh against an offer of 7 per cent profit on his investment. The complainant also was assured that he would be receiving full support in establishing the franchise in Uttar Pradesh.

It was mentioned that different e-mails were discussed, and meetings were held between the complainant with the co-accused in this aspect, the meeting was also held between the complainant and his business associates and co-accused in the branch office of Garam Dharam Dhaba located at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

They claimed that one of the co-accused persons invited the complainant to invest a sum of 37 lacs plus tax and to arrange land to conduct the said business, and as a result, a letter of intent was signed on September 22, 2018, between the complainant and his business associates, according to which, the complainant and his business associates would have to pay the sum of 37 lacs up to January 31, 2019 to acquire the business franchise.

