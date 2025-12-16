LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Unveil Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Multiple teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online ahead of their theatrical debut, revealing Chris Evans’ return as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor arc, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Despite Marvel issuing DMCA takedowns, fan discussions and speculation around multiverse storylines continue to surge ahead of the film’s May 2026 release.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 16, 2025 11:56:40 IST

Marvel Studios is in a very difficult situation when their teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday leak online before they are shown in theaters. Fans are discussing the early footage that is associated with the screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, even though there have been DMCA takedowns.​

 

Leak Details

Three of the four planned teasers were leaked by audience recordings, revealing big parts of the movie despite the poor quality. The first one shows Chris Evans as Steve Rogers returning, riding the motorcycle coming to his Endgame house, and carrying a baby, while the text “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday” plays over a piano Avengers theme. Other clips show Thor’s fate and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, thus increasing the speculation of multiverse incursions.​

 

Studio Response

Marvel has been very aggressive in taking down these videos from sites like Reddit and Instagram while also being able to prove these trailers are real through anti-piracy watermarks. The fourth teaser is still intact and will be released in theaters starting on December 19. The leaks have confirmed Evans’s leading role along with Thor and Doom, which consequently changes the MCU storylines.​

 

Fan Reactions

Social media is going crazy with the announcement of Captain America’s return, even though Evans had previously denied his casting, and there are also discussions about connections to Loki’s multiverse. YouTube breakdowns are making the hype even bigger, and they are predicting the fights between the Avengers and the X-Men. Doomsday, which is to be released in May 2026, comes with huge stakes, including the return of legends with epic fights.​​

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 11:56 AM IST
