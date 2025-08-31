LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Let's Not Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan Warns Pranit More Over Old Jokes On Him As Eviction Drama Heats Up

‘Let’s Not Go Beneath The Belt’: Salman Khan Warns Pranit More Over Old Jokes On Him As Eviction Drama Heats Up

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Salman Khan blasts Pranit More during Weekend Ka Vaar over old stand-up jokes about him. The promo shows Pranit left embarrassed as Salman calls out his “below the belt” humor. With multiple contestants nominated, the eviction twist is set to shake up the house even more.

Published: August 31, 2025 08:56:00 IST
Published: August 31, 2025 08:56:00 IST

What a week it’s been in the Bigg Boss house as tempers flared, alliances shattered, and now, everyone’s bracing for Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman isn’t holding back in the promo, especially with Pranit More. 

The comedian barely settled in, and he’s already caught in the crosshairs for his stand-up bits about the host himself.

Salman Khan Warns Pranit More

So here’s what went down: Salman straight-up called out Pranit in front of everyone. He basically said, “You had your fun cracking jokes about me, but how would you like it if the roles were reversed?” You could tell Pranit wanted the floor to swallow him whole. 

Salman went on, saying he gets that Pranit’s job is to make people laugh, but dragging someone’s name “below the belt” isn’t cool. That’s a fair point, honestly. There’s a line, and apparently, Pranit’s old sets crossed it. 

Bigg Boss: Weekend Ka Vaar

JioHotstar pretty much hyped the episode like it’s WWE Smackdown: “Fireworks on Weekend Ka Vaar!” Sure, but this wasn’t just drama for the sake of it.

Salman Khan seemed genuinely ticked off. And no wonder. Literally, as soon as Pranit entered the show, clips of him roasting Salman started popping up all over the internet. He poked fun at Salman’s famous bracelet, cracked jokes about people’s careers, and the works. 

Bigg Boss 19’s lineup this year is wild; TV actors, influencers, people you’ve never heard of but will definitely be fighting over kitchen duties by next week.

There are already twists: Farhana Bhatt got the boot on day one, only to pop up later from the “secret room” because Gaurav made a call in the app room. 

As for this week’s eviction? Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri, and Natalya are all on the chopping block.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Eliminated From The Nominated Contestants? Salman Khan To Host First ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Pranit Moresalman khanWeekend Ka Vaar

'Let's Not Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan Warns Pranit More Over Old Jokes On Him As Eviction Drama Heats Up

'Let's Not Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan Warns Pranit More Over Old Jokes On Him As Eviction Drama Heats Up

