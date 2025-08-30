LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Eliminated From The Nominated Contestants? Salman Khan To Host First ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Eliminated From The Nominated Contestants? Salman Khan To Host First ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan grilling contestants after a drama-packed week. Nominated contestants include Abhishek, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri. Farhana Bhat’s surprise return also shook the house.

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 19 (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)
Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 19 (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 10:07:11 IST

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 19 will air its first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode today, featuring an interaction between host-actor Salman Khan and the contestants.

The nominated contestants who face the risk of elimination from the house this week include Abhishek, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode includes schooling of the housemates by Salman Khan based on their actions inside the house.
Bigg Boss 19, which follows the theme of ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ this year, was filled with intense fights, drama, and tasks this week.

It includes the return of actress Farhana Bhat, who was evicted on the first day by the housemates after they were asked to name one contestant they felt was undeserving of continuing in the show.

However, instead of being eliminated, she was sent to the secret room with special powers, turning the tables completely.
Food ration was another steaming topic of BB19 this week. Housemates were seen fighting over the unequal distribution of food in the house.

To avoid the reduction of food rations in the house, Gaurav Khanna, who had been granted special entry into the secret room where Farhana resided, decided to allow her to re-enter the house without consulting the other housemates, leading to intense fights between him and the other contestants.

The first week also included a captaincy task, which was won by Kunickaa Sadanand. Baseer Ali couldn’t participate in the captaincy task after he was disqualified by Farhana.

After the intense first week of BB 19, fans have been eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s perspective on the ongoing activities inside the house.

Bigg Boss kicked off its 19th season on August 24.

Celebrities and social media sensations like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal have entered the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ on Colors and JioHotstar.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Eliminated From The Nominated Contestants? Salman Khan To Host First ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

