Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Kim Kardashian? Reality Star’s UK Getaway With F1 Legend Sets Internet Ablaze

Kim Kardashian and Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton have also become the center of a new gossip romance after allegedly spending a very quiet and lavish weekend in the English countryside.

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Kim Kardashian?

The US reality star flew in Los Angeles on her own jet and landed at the high security Oxfordshire place: the Estelle Manor, which was a private airplane. Soon later Hamilton flew in by helicopter out of London, which attracted onlookers although he had made an effort to keep the visit a low profile. It is said that the two stayed in a room of their own with the spa and pool areas fully opened to them implying that they wanted to spend quality time together without being observed by anyone.

Internet Going Wild Over Lewis Hamilton Dating Kim Kardashian

The Sun reported that there was a private dinner and the couple were given a massage in the evening with the staff making sure that there was full confidentiality of the high profile guests. The bodyguards were even reported to have been positioned outside their room to ensure they were not disturbed and the other guests of the venue were kept away. Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton posted anything or pictures of them being on the trip on social media and this became an even bigger puzzle about their meeting. On the next day, Hamilton was spotted strolling around the premises in casual wear earlier on in the morning, and then the two walked out of the premises and went off in waiting cars.

Lewis Hamilton And Kardashian-Jenner Family Ties

Kim and Lewis are old friends, having initially met in the celebrity scene and regularly showing up at some of the biggest events, including the GQ Men of the Month Awards and other fashion and sports events. Hamilton was also acquainted with a previous husband of Kim Kanye West, and eventually became friends with people of the Kardashian-Jenner family, such as Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. Although the two have never been romantically involved in the past, their recent romantic holiday together has sparked off rumors that their longtime friendship could have taken a new dimension. The agents of the two stars have refused to comment and the fans and social media buzz about the potential of another celebrity power couple.

