‘Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his personal life during an Instagram live with Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. As per reports, Chahal had paid INR 4.75 Cr as alimony. Mentioning about the same while talking to the two players, Chahal came up with a witty reply to Arshdeep’s marriage question.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced in 2025 after a five-year marriage. The cracks in the relationship reportedly began to show by the third year of marriage.







“It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen? Maybe it will become a different scenario. We were like, until we reached a point of no return, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media,” said Chahal earlier.

“A relationship needs balance. When one is upset, the other listens. But when two people are driven and on different paths, it’s tough. I was playing for India, she was building her career, and over 1–2 years, I couldn’t give the relationship the attention it needed. Eventually, you stop trying. Ambition doesn’t mean you can’t be together, but it takes effort, and sometimes, priorities clash,” Chahal added.

The leggie also opened up about being called a “cheater” during the divorce proceedings earlier this year.

“After my divorce, there were allegations of infidelity against me. I want to be clear—I have never cheated. Loyalty is who I am. I care deeply for those close to me and always give more than I ask. But when people who don’t know the facts keep blaming you, it really makes you question things,” Yuzi shared further.

