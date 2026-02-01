LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

After filing a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent on February 5, 2025, they requested the Bombay High Court to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got divorced in 2025. (Photo Credits: X)
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got divorced in 2025. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 1, 2026 16:04:07 IST

'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his personal life during an Instagram live with Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. As per reports, Chahal had paid INR 4.75 Cr as alimony. Mentioning about the same while talking to the two players, Chahal came up with a witty reply to Arshdeep’s marriage question.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced in 2025 after a five-year marriage. The cracks in the relationship reportedly began to show by the third year of marriage.

“It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen? Maybe it will become a different scenario. We were like, until we reached a point of no return, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media,” said Chahal earlier.

“A relationship needs balance. When one is upset, the other listens. But when two people are driven and on different paths, it’s tough. I was playing for India, she was building her career, and over 1–2 years, I couldn’t give the relationship the attention it needed. Eventually, you stop trying. Ambition doesn’t mean you can’t be together, but it takes effort, and sometimes, priorities clash,” Chahal added.

The leggie also opened up about being called a “cheater” during the divorce proceedings earlier this year.

“After my divorce, there were allegations of infidelity against me. I want to be clear—I have never cheated. Loyalty is who I am. I care deeply for those close to me and always give more than I ask. But when people who don’t know the facts keep blaming you, it really makes you question things,” Yuzi shared further.

Also Read: Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: arshdeep singhDhanashree VermaRavi Bishnoiyuzvendra chahal

'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH
'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH
'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH
'Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?' Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

