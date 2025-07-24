Home > Entertainment > Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You

Ruth Gibbins, Liam Payne's sister, shared an emotional Instagram tribute on One Direction's 15th anniversary, nine months after Liam's tragic death at 31. The post, filled with nostalgia and grief, included unseen family photos and heartbreaking message , highlighting Liam's dedication to the band and sparking fans' tears.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 24, 2025 20:53:40 IST

In an emotional Instagram post, One Direction group member Liam Payne’s late sister Ruth Gibbins opened her heart on the band’s 15-year birthday anniversary since the group’s inception nine months after the tragic loss of the singer at the ripe age of 31. The tragic tribute, drenched in sentiments of nostalgia and unabated sorrow, has left fans weeping and reminiscing about the pop icon’s legacy through the global phenomenon that was One Direction.

A Sister’s Love: Ruth’s Heartwarming

Ruth’s post was an emotional gut-punch that included an unseen family photo series for One Direction’s Story of My Life music video, which saw a young Liam smiling with his siblings and parents. She remembered the day their dad ran downstairs to tell them Liam had been put in a “boyband” and be home on his X Factor eliminations in 2010.

“You worked your arse off for the band,” Ruth wrote, praising his unwavering dedication. She shared a cheeky anecdote about Liam waking her up in a hotel to catch up, only to tease her about missing David Beckham, leaving her “processing the heartbreak” at 22. Fans flooded the comments, calling it “the saddest love letter” to a brother gone too soon.

One Direction’s Legacy: A Milestone Marred by Loss

One Direction members Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were propelled to fame following their creation on The X Factor in 2010, selling over 70 million records. Ruth’s tribute was particularly insightful regarding Liam’s pride in his band members, where he’d “always sing their songs” and celebrate their solo success. 

His birthday, a time of celebratory marking, instead served as a poignant reminder of the tragedy surrounding Liam after his devastating fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony in October 2024. The fans across the globe lit candles and offered their tributes, and Ruth vowed Liam would be “blown away” by the love 15 years on.

Nicola’s Echo: A Family’s Unending Grief

Just days before, Liam’s other sister, Nicola, shared her own heartrending tribute after watching him shine in Netflix’s Building the Band, his final TV appearance. “I hate that this happened,” she wrote, struggling to process his loss. Nicola called Liam “the most incredible person,” emphasizing his passion for mentoring young artists. Ruth’s closing words echoed this pain: “I hope you’re somewhere comfy, laptop on, listening to your band’s music, smiling.” The sisters’ tributes have sparked rumors of a potential One Direction reunion at the Brit Awards to honor Liam, leaving fans hopeful yet heartbroken.

