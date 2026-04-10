LIK First Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah’s Futuristic Rom-Com Starts Fun but Loses Spark in the Second Half

LIK Movie Review: Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S.J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, released in India on April 10. The film is produced by Rowdy Pictures, backed by Nayanrhara, along with Seven Screen Studio, led by Lalit Kumar.

The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already become quite popular. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the futuristic romantic comedy has impressed viewers with its fresh concept, colourful visuals and fun moments in the first half.

However, many feel the film slows down after the interval and loses some of its charm. With romance, comedy, and a sci-fi twist, LIK seems to offer a light-hearted one-time watch for fans.

LIK Movie Review

First user commented, “#LIK A futuristic rom-com with an interesting concept and setup, but the execution is underwhelming.

The film’s main USP is its futuristic world-building. It feels outlandish at times but generates some fun in the first half. The concept is interesting and has potential, but the execution doesn’t come together.

The paper-thin plot gets exposed in the second half, and the film goes nowhere and feels dragged out. A few PR and SJ Suryah mark fun moments do land, but far too little for this to work. The production values are top notch. Fun works in bits and pieces, but as a whole it’s below par. “

Second user wrote, “A typical @pradeeponelife plot where he lives a happy life initially, pursues something , then faces a challenge and gets ready to conquer the challenge in the interval.

The production team have done their best to convince the audience that this story happens in 2040. A jolly and ‘take it easy’ type movie.”

Third user commented, “#LIK First Half Review

– An Entertaining Futuristic Rom-com so far with some interesting ideas..

– Subtle Performance from PR and Blasts in Interval.. Sjsuryah was apt..Waiting for his show in the second half..

– YogiBabu’s Open Friend comedies..

– Colourful visuals lifted by Ani’s Cool score..

– Though there are few flat moments, Vignesh Shivan maintains the breezy vibe Throughout with some new ideas..- The Interval Block Conflict.. Waiting to see how this drama is gonna turn out in the second half..

LIK Movie Story

LIK, a Tamil futuristic romantic-comedy set in 2040, where a technology-driven company manages and insures romantic relationships. A young man, challenging this tech-driven company world, falls for a woman when he was navigating SJ Suryah’s AI driven system that manipulates relationships by calculating heartbreak risks.

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