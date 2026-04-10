Dacoit Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Shine in This Crime-Backed Prem Katha Packed With Twists, Emotion and Slick Thrills

Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh has built a strong track record with back-to-back hits, and now with Dacoit, he once again claims the big screens. Four years after Major, he is back with Dacoit, trying something new with his first-fledged love story.

The crime thriller is produced by Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. Dacoit is the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, which is releasing on April 10th. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a vital role.

Dacoit Movie Review

Dacoit is a love story set against a crime backdrop, and this mix makes the film more engaging. Director Shaneil Deo keeps the story moving from the very beginning without wasting time.

Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote the film, is introduced in a simple but effective way instead of the usual slow-motion hero entry. The film moves between two timelines, 2008 and 2021 and both have some strong moments. Hari and Saraswathi’s love story unfolds through quick scenes and emotional moments before the film reveals how Hari ended up in jail.

The second half of Dacoit focuses more on the love story and feels a bit predictable at times, though a few twists keep things interesting. The climax may remind viewers of an old Telugu film, but it works well enough. Director Shaneil Deo slowly reveals important details at the right moments, which helps keep the story engaging.

For Adivi Sesh, this is a fresh change as he steps into a full-fledged love story for the first time. The film also shows his attempt to build a more mass-appealing image.

He carries the film well and is impressive throughout. Murunal Thakur fits perfectly as Saraswathi and brings emotional depth to her role.

Anurag Kashyap is decent, though viewers may expect more from his character. Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Atul Kulkarni do a fair job, while the rest of the cast also perform well.

Docoit Movie Story

In Dacoit, Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, is serving a life sentence in a murder case. Determined to escape, he finally breaks out of jail and plans to flee the country using a fake passport. But for that, he needs money, so he decides to pull off a robbery.

To make the plan work, he teams up with Saraswathim, played by Mrunal Thakur, who works as a driver. She is also Hari’s former girlfriend and the person linked to the reason he landed in jail;. The rest of the film follows their emotional past, the robbery, and the twists that bring them back together.

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