Home > Entertainment > Lil Nas X Hits Downfall, Grammy-Winning Rapper Jailed, What Happened?

Lil Nas X Hits Downfall, Grammy-Winning Rapper Jailed, What Happened?

Lil Nas X's crazy night got him arrested! Almost naked on Ventura Boulevard, is said to be charged by the cops sparking overdose rumours. What's the whole incident? Here are all the details!

Lil Nas X’s Shocking Arrest
Lil Nas X’s Shocking Arrest

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 23, 2025 11:11:48 IST

On August 21, 2025, Lil Nas X, a Grammy-winning rapper born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested in Los Angeles after a strange rampage on Ventura Boulevard. The Old Town Road star, naked to the waistband and foaming at the mouth, faced charges of battery on a police officer and was languishing in jail till Monday, causing great worry on many fronts.

Lil Nas X’s Shocking Early Morning Incident

Around 5:50 a.m. LAPD received a phone call to dispatch regarding a nearly naked man walking on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. TMZ video footage showed Lil Nas X, 26, in nothing but underwear and white cowboy boots, dancing and mumbling about a party.

Some witnesses said he looked disoriented and may have even overdosed on something. Witnesses said that once the officers arrived on the scene, the rapper charged toward those officers, resulting in an arrest for misdemeanor battery and obstructing an officer under California Penal Code 69(a).

He was first transported to a hospital for an apparent overdose, treated for a few hours, and then taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys. The LAPD said he had to see a judge on Monday, which put him in a holding cell until then.

A Troubled Path Leading Up to the Arrest of Lil Nas

Lil Nas X has publicly discussed some issues that were affecting him. In a video posted in February 2025, he referred to the past few years as “pretty hard” due to struggles in his personal life and career.

Earlier this year, he stated he had been hospitalised for some paralysis on one side of his face, possibly related to Bell’s Palsy, which he tried to brush off with humour but sort of hinted on the more serious underlying health issues.

Fans are also concerned, with social media posts requesting for the known artist to pray and support him for standing for something big and genre-defying. Recently he teased his upcoming album Dreamboy, painting a picture of an artist under pressure.

What Is Next for Lil Nas X?

With Lil Nas X in custody, much speculation surrounds his health status and legal future. With representatives not commenting, speculation increased while fans are rallying online for his recovery.

This instance opens a more extensive conversation on mental health and substance use in the music industry, defining what fame does to a person. The outcome of his court appearance on Monday could determine the trajectory of his career.

Also Read: Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Tags: celebrity crimehollywood newsLil Nas X

