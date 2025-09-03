Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release, Where To Stream Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Much-Awaited Starrer Online

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has had a spectacular run in the theatres. Following an amazing introduction and a consistently good show in theaters, the viewers that were not able to watch it on the big screen are now looking forward to it going digital. A rare combination of fantasy and thriller, the movie marked by outstanding visuals and plot, has gained extensive recognition on visuals and plot.

Its commercial success indicates the advent of a new and promising era in regional superhero films, demonstrating that original ideas and good production values will connect with people across all national borders. The Malayalam superspecialist film directed by Dominic Arun has been in the limelight since its release on August 28 and here we will discuss the OTT release of the film.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Buzz

Although the filmmakers and the streaming service have not announced it officially, several articles indicate that the rights to stream Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra have been purchased by one of the largest players in the world market. It is generally assumed that the release will take place in the final week of September, and September 26, 2025, is a date to be looked forward to.

That would provide the film with a considerable theatrical shelf life, taking advantage of its healthy word of mouth prior to its release on home video. It is also believed that the digital version will be a multi-language release, possibly in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, to increase the reach to a wider national audience.

Box Office Triumph and Critical Acclaim

One of the elements that contributed to the euphoria around the OTT release is the spectacular theatrical performance of the movie. The movie has also cemented itself as a giant success with huge daily collections.

The vision of director Dominic Arun and producer Dulquer Salmaan has been praised by critics as well as the audience. The unusual story of the film, coupled with the strong performance of Kalyani Priyadarshan as the titular character has gained the movie a special niche in Malayalam cinema.

Its box office success along with the positive reviews of the film leaves a high standard to be met by the digital release, as the film is set to attract a new generation of audience and keep its winning streak going.

