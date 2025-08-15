LIVE TV
‘Looks So Fake!’: Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Comeback Under Fire For Alleged Body Double Use

Smriti Irani's much-awaited TV comeback as Tulsi Virani hits controversy as fans accuse her of using a body double in many scenes. Viewers complain about disjointed acting and editing, linking the issue to her political commitments, sparking online backlash against the show's production choices.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 00:53:45 IST

The much-hyped comeback of the small screen by Smriti Irani herself as Tulsi Virani in the remake of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has unfortunately run into a snag of sorts. Though the show is currently doing well in terms of viewership and TRP ratings, there are increasing amounts of fans complaining on social media about how Smriti Irani is using a body double in many of her scenes.

The main thrust of the criticism would be that it is becoming evident that there is a lack of continuity and unnatural-looking actions, It has caused a deluge of criticisms on the internet and the fans wonder whether the performance given by her is real or not and the producers of the show made the right decisions.

Viewer Disappointment and Digital Backlash

On the internet, frustrated viewers are singing in a chorus of dissatisfaction. Scores of them are excerpting and screenshots of the most recent shows, pointing out moments when it seems someone other than Irani is in actor stand-in mode.

They are commenting as to why is Smriti shooting her scenes by herself. It sounds so fake and phony, to, why bother bringing her back into TV to use body double in most scenes? The frustration being felt by many is understandable given that there were a large number of viewers who were eager to see Irani portray the role she made an icon once more after many years and using a body double seems to have alienated them with the character they grew to love, Tulsi.

Political Commitments and Production Challenges

The rumor about the use of a body double is usually associated with the hectic life of a politician Smriti Irani. It is an open secret that her political duties leave her with a scanty agenda of acting assignments. According to industry reports, Irani is in fact shooting her scenes separately and use another body as a stand-in during scenes with the larger cast which are later spliced together.

This is not a system that is sitting well with the audience who believe that the acting and editing is disjointed and affects the emotional heart of the show and watching experience.

Tags: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2025Smriti Irani comebackTulsi Virani remake

