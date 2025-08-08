Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has demonstrated her resilience once again in face of internet bullying where she has made an emphatic statement to diss a troll who tried to make derogatory comments against her husband, Fahad Ahmad. This happened following the circulation of videos of the couple in their reality television show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

One of the social media users went to X to troll them over their presence on the show, calling Fahad a chhapri and a street vendor of Dongri. Labelled as an outspoken and unapologetic personality, Swara did not take long to respond to the remark and not only was she defending her husband but was vocal about how problematic the language used by the troll was.

Calling out Casteist Slang

Swara was able to put the troll in his place in her strong reaction and, in addition, teach him a lesson about the practice of casteist slur. She explained that chhapri is an abusive word which is used to belittle a community that is engaged in construction of thatched huts.

This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or… pic.twitter.com/SgoQlpM8E4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2025







She also indicated the hypocrisy of the user who in his words repeatedly proclaimed himself to be a proud Hindu and an Ambedkarite, yet addressed others in terms related to caste discrimination. Swara gave an acute answer that the language is not simply an insult but a thought process that is ingrained and discriminatory.

Dignity of Labor and Classism

The actress also strongly opposed the classist undertones of the troll’s comment, which implied that the troll views being a street vendor of Dongri as being an insult. Swara went out of her way to say there is absolutely nothing wrong with being a street vendor of Dongri and so on and slapped the insult back at the troll and her casteism/classism trash-brain.

The reaction to this was an effective rebuttal of the value of work and a sarcastic response to the snobbery and otherization that characterizes the internet bullying so prevalent and addressed in online abuse. The occurrence has since made an argument about what language of hate and bigotry that goes viral on social media is.