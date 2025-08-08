LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

Swara Bhasker fiercely defended husband Fahad Ahmad against online hate, calling out casteist and classist slurs used by a troll. Her strong response highlights dignity of labor, exposing the hypocrisy and hate often seen in viral social media trolling. Fans praise her boldness.

Swara Bhasker shuts down hate with bold, viral reply defending Fahad Ahmad.
Swara Bhasker shuts down hate with bold, viral reply defending Fahad Ahmad.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 8, 2025 14:08:17 IST

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has demonstrated her resilience once again in face of internet bullying where she has made an emphatic statement to diss a troll who tried to make derogatory comments against her husband, Fahad Ahmad. This happened following the circulation of videos of the couple in their reality television show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

One of the social media users went to X to troll them over their presence on the show, calling Fahad a chhapri and a street vendor of Dongri. Labelled as an outspoken and unapologetic personality, Swara did not take long to respond to the remark and not only was she defending her husband but was vocal about how problematic the language used by the troll was.

Calling out Casteist Slang

Swara was able to put the troll in his place in her strong reaction and, in addition, teach him a lesson about the practice of casteist slur. She explained that chhapri is an abusive word which is used to belittle a community that is engaged in construction of thatched huts.



She also indicated the hypocrisy of the user who in his words repeatedly proclaimed himself to be a proud Hindu and an Ambedkarite, yet addressed others in terms related to caste discrimination. Swara gave an acute answer that the language is not simply an insult but a thought process that is ingrained and discriminatory.

Dignity of Labor and Classism

The actress also strongly opposed the classist undertones of the troll’s comment, which implied that the troll views being a street vendor of Dongri as being an insult. Swara went out of her way to say there is absolutely nothing wrong with being a street vendor of Dongri and so on and slapped the insult back at the troll and her casteism/classism trash-brain.

 The reaction to this was an effective rebuttal of the value of work and a sarcastic response to the snobbery and otherization that characterizes the internet bullying so prevalent and addressed in online abuse. The occurrence has since made an argument about what language of hate and bigotry that goes viral on social media is.

Also Read: Maala Parvathi Slams FIR Against Shwetha Menon as a Political Move Ahead of AMMA Elections

Tags: Fahad AhmadSwara BhaskerSwara Bhasker troll reply

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness
Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness
Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness
Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Trolls With Powerful Reply After Husband Fahad Ahmad Faces Online Hate, Fans Applaud Her Boldness

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?