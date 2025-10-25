‘Lost Respect For Our Team’: Satish Shah Once Asked To Switch Off TVs And Boycott India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Satish Shah, the beloved veteran actor, passed away on October 25, around 2:30 pm at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He was 74. Fans remember him best for his standout roles in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, and ‘Main Hoon Na’.

He’d been dealing with serious kidney problems and had just undergone a transplant.

His manager broke the news to India Today, saying that Satish’s body is still at the hospital. The funeral will be held on Sunday, October 26.

Satish Shah’s career stretched over four decades, and he really made a mark. Audiences loved him for his versatility especially in the cult classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, where he played several characters and stole the show.

Satish Shah wanted ‘boycott’ of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Satish Shah, before his death, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a strong message for his followers: he called for a total boycott of the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in 2025. In his post, he didn’t hold back, writing, “I sincerely urge every patriot true Indian to strictly boycott India/Pakistan match. Just switch off the TV. I have lost respect for our team for sure.”

I sincerely urge every patriot true Indian to strictly boycott India/pakistan match. Just switch of the TV. I have lost respect for our team for sure. — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) September 10, 2025

This whole controversy comes just months after Operation Sindoor. That operation launched in the early hours of May 7, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April that killed 26 civilians.

Operation Sindoor triggered four days of intense fighting between India and Pakistan before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

