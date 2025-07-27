Home > Entertainment > Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!

Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa announced their pregnancy just hours after their intimate wedding. The couple shared their joy publicly, embracing parenthood and marriage together in a heartwarming, double celebration that has fans and celebrities showering them with love and blessings.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 27, 2025 20:07:26 IST

In a lovely and somewhat unexpected twist of fate, actor and chef Madhampatty Rangaraj and second wife actress Joy Crizildaa, have announced that they are having a baby, just mere hours after getting married. The most revealing ceremony is the couple, whose wedding took place in a quiet ceremony with immediate family and friends. 

They announced their happy news on social media through X and many were taken aback by the sudden announcement of their becoming parents soon. Rangaraj, whose name is synonymous with his work in Tamil cinema, along with his food business, and Crizildaa, who is famous by virtue of her work on television serials and even in supporting roles in films, kicked off their new life as husband and wife with that warm announcement, sending waves of congratulatory wishes from fans and people in the industry alike. 



A Quick Switch: From Happy Bride and Groom to Pregnant Parents

Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa’s announcement of their pregnancy virtually on the heels of their wedding ceremony is a refreshing break from the common celebrity timeline, which sees the news delayed for a while. 

The swift shift from “recently wedded” to “pregnant” reflects the willingness and transparency of the couple to share their entire happiness with their wishers. For most, a wedding marks the start of a new era, and for Rangaraj and Crizildaa, it is unfolding with incredible haste and an added twist of familial expansion. 

This instant revelation skips over the normal guessing game and permits the couple to express their joy in an honest manner from the very beginning. It also gives a special story to their marriage, highlighting the fact that their bond is not only about two people getting together but also about welcoming their unborn child. 

New Beginnings: Merging Families and Future Plans

Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wedding to Joy Crizildaa is his second, and the revelation of being pregnant beautifully encompasses their new wedded relationship as well as their family’s growth. Rangaraj already has a child from his earlier marriage, and a new baby will bring in a time of merging families and establishing new relationships. 

This new beginning for the couple also means not only individual joy but also a collective vision for their future, founded on love and expectation of their child. For Joy Crizildaa, having both her wife and soon-to-be mother roles concurrently will certainly present special experiences and challenges, as she enters this double role. 

The couple’s very public announcement provides a tone of open happiness and mutual enthusiasm as they venture into this rich multi-faceted experience of marriage and parenthood, hinting at a new full chapter for both their individual lives and their own careers in the show business arena.

